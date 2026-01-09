Donald Trump speaks at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on Jan. 6, 2026. Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images.

WASHINGTON DC, USA – In what diplomats and historians of yore dubbed the “shining city on a hill,” the United States of America now appears to be anything but. The nation is a powder keg.

Regime ruler Donald Trump is mired in yet another scandal, as shocking footage captured his agents executing an unarmed 37-year-old civilian and mother of three in broad daylight. The erratic behavior of the land’s embattled sovereign has ratcheted up as he continues to further withdraw himself from public life, and his nation from the global stage.

On Wednesday, in the placid region of Minneapolis, Minnesota, state agents brutally killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good. The victim was in her vehicle, attempting to flee masked government agents, whom Trump has deployed all across the nation to terrorize the populace. As she appeared to heed orders – even waving at other agents’ vehicles, yielding and welcoming them to pass her – an agent emerged as she moved to depart. As she turned the vehicle away, the agent aimed his weapon at the woman’s head and fired, three separate times.

While footage clearly shows the victim attempting to avoid the agent, the state has nonetheless dubbed the victim a “domestic terrorist.” The regime has quickly disseminated state propaganda insisting the victim deserved to be killed.