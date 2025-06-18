Trump takes questions during a briefing at the White House on Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington, DC. Photo by Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Duty compels me, as an objective journalist, to report that Donald Trump is a bad man doing bad things to our country.

Think you spot a contradiction in that sentence? Can an “objective journalist” really call the American president a “bad man”?

No, there isn’t a contradiction. And yes, I can call him that – objectively.

I went into this line of work to learn how the world works and share what I’ve learned with readers and viewers. So I watch, read, listen, interview.

But my senses are not limited to the ability to observe events, examine data, and spell words correctly. As with everyone else, moral sensibilities formed over a lifetime tell me the difference between right and wrong.

And more than ever, that moral sense belongs in my work – my objective work. It is plain to see that Donald Trump and his Make America Great Again movement, in fact, endanger what makes America great. Stating that bluntly is the most important truth I can tell.

All Kinds of Bad