President Donald Trump speaks alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a Cabinet meeting on May 27, 2026. Photo by Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images

Since President Donald Trump joined Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in launching a surprise attack on Iran almost 100 days ago, Trump and his hapless underlings have proclaimed victory a dozen times, formally ended one named military operation and indefinitely “paused” another, and even announced that the war was officially over, never mind that U.S. and Iranian forces have not stopped shooting.

News media – and financial markets – have breathlessly amplified weekly “leaks” about negotiations between Washington and Tehran, some more substantive than others, that nonetheless have produced no tangible progress since the two sides agreed to a “temporary” ceasefire two months ago.

So, why does a deal to end the war with Iran continue to elude the self-proclaimed master dealmaker? Here are five of the biggest reasons why: