Donald Trump speaks to the media on Jan. 13, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

Instead of conducting a serious probe into Renee Nicole Good’s killing, at the hands of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis last week, Donald Trump’s administration is using the opportunity to try to dig up dirt on Good and her widow and any ties they may have to left-wing groups.

On Monday, the New York Times reported that federal investigators assigned to Good’s shooting had begun looking into her ties to activist groups protesting against Trump’s violent anti-immigration campaign in Minnesota. Since then, six prosecutors in the Minneapolis US attorney’s office have resigned.

Two sources familiar with the matter confirm to Zeteo that federal investigators have been looking into Good’s activism. They add the investigation is set to look into potential connections the victim and her wife, Rebecca Good, have to legal-observer and racial-justice groups in the Minneapolis area – including to any organizations that have received funding or grants linked to liberal donor George Soros, a perennial bogeyman for conservatives. Both sources mention the Twin Cities’ Indivisible chapter as a possible line of inquiry.

The two sources add that Trump’s feds are interested in determining what, if any, relationships or communications Good and her wife may or may not have had with “left-wing terror networks,” as one of the sources puts it, in Minneapolis or Minnesota. Trump’s FBI wants to “follow the money,” too, the source says.