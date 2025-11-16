Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House on Nov. 13, 2025. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

As Donald Trump’s administration builds a first-of-its kind database of US voters, allies across the country are helping to supercharge Republican plans to call next year’s mid-term elections into question.

Republican election officials and lawmakers in a handful of states are working in five key areas to upend next year’s elections – either attempting to rig them to favor the GOP or setting up another chaotic post-election period filled with demands for recounts and investigations into specious fraud claims.

State-level Republicans are attempting to gerrymander districts in nine states to retain control of the House of Representatives; purge voters based on unfounded claims of election fraud by undocumented immigrants in at least seven states; facilitate Department of Justice (DOJ) investigations into bogus fraud claims in Georgia; ban voting machines; and require passports or birth certificates to register to vote.