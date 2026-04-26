Scene before Donald Trump evacuated the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026. Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images.

US President Donald Trump left the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after shots appeared to ring out on Saturday evening, and is set to brief the country shortly.

Secret Service reportedly apprehended a gunman at the major Washington, DC, function, according to a social media post from the president and the Associated Press.

Multiple shots can be heard in video of the dinner, before President Donald Trump was set to speak, and the president, the First Lady, the vice president, and other dignitaries were escorted off the stage. The dinner is the first Trump has attended as a sitting president.

Moments after the loud bangs sent the gala into a state of chaos, both media and political sources at the event told Zeteo that at first there was complete confusion about what had happened. For a moment, multiple tables were convinced it was a false alarm. Minutes, if not seconds, later, conflicting reports and accounts quickly emerged.

Multiple shots rang out before security agents surrounded Trump, according to live video of the scene from Fox 29 in Philadelphia. Police in riot gear with rifles appeared, as agents escorted out the president and the others on stage, as attendees and Trump officials ducked down.

“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely,” Trump posted afterward. “The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we ‘LET THE SHOW GO ON’ but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again.”

Twenty minutes later, Trump wrote that law enforcement requested he leave the event. “I will be giving a press conference in 30 minutes from the White House Press Briefing Room,” he said, confirming The First Lady, the Vice President, and his Cabinet members are safe.

“I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days,” he added.

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