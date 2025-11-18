Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks at a press conference for victims of Jeffrey Epstein on Sept. 3, 2025. Photo by Bryan Dozier/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

There was a time, not long ago, that Donald Trump would refer to Marjorie Taylor Greene as his “favorite” House Republican, according to current and former Trump advisers. By the middle of Joe Biden’s presidency, Trump was telling confidants about how much he wanted her to serve in a very senior role in his second administration. He would even gush about how she was so physically fit that she could easily “take” large, male Republican politicians in a fight, two people who separately heard Trump say this tell Zeteo.

All of that came crashing down over the past several days – largely because of one dead multimillionaire pedophile. Greene, a three-term member from Georgia, is one of four House Republicans who joined a discharge petition to force the Justice Department to release all of its files on Epstein, a convicted sex offender and former friend of Trump.

While Trump is now trying to pretend he’s OK with the forthcoming vote on the Epstein files, the president remains enraged about the matter – and the fact that it will only take place because a handful of Republicans crossed him. So far, Trump has publicly focused his ire squarely on Greene.

“He feels very betrayed,” says one senior Trump administration official. “He gave her the most coveted endorsement in American politics, and she’s just spitting in his face.” Asked to summarize the president’s current attitude towards the formerly Trump-adulating congresswoman, another Republican source who’s recently spoken to Trump about Greene simply replies: “Destroy MTG.”