It’s day 86 of Trump 2.0, and the administration appears to have little regard for the law as it openly defies court orders.

On the latest episode of ‘America Unhinged’ on YouTube, Francesca Fiorentini and Wajahat Ali react to the Trump administration defying a court order to facilitate the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland father who was mistakenly deported due to an “administrative error.”

A federal judge has ordered an investigation into the Trump administration’s refusal to return Abrego Garcia, noting that “nothing” has been done to bring him home.

“We are being told that undocumented immigrants – whether their status is legal or not – are not human,” Francesca says of the Trump administration’s rhetoric.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Pittsburgh mayoral primary is shaping up to be a major test of MAGA’s war on Blue city mayors who push back against Trump. Mayor Ed Gainey emphasizes the importance of holding strong, telling Wajahat and Francesca, “The only way that we’re going to change this situation [is] if the people on the ground stand up and say ‘no more.’”

He notes that mayors are another line of defense from Trump for Americans, explaining, “We can’t stop the White House from doing what the White House is gonna do, but the one thing that we can do is make sure that they don’t go as far as they want to go.”

