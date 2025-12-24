Join us on Tuesday, Jan. 20, in Washington, DC for a special Zeteo evening, LIVE and in-person: Mehdi, Swin, Joy Reid, Jim Acosta, Sarah Matthews, Miles Taylor, and another special guest will be at the Howard Theatre. Don’t miss it!

GET TICKETS HERE

Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Dec. 22, 2025. Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images.

Donald Trump’s Department of Justice is suing to strike Washington, DC’s ban on weapons used in the deadliest mass shootings, in a move condemned by gun control advocates who say the administration is prioritizing right-wing gun ideology over people.

The District of Columbia does not allow registration of assault weapons, including semi-automatic guns, effectively banning their ownership in the nation’s capital. Semi-automatic weapons are designed to be especially lethal and kill twice as many people as other guns.

The DOJ lawsuit specifically calls for DC to end its ban on AR-15s, a polarizing weapon that has come to symbolize the gun rights debate. The National Rifle Association dubbed the weapon as “America’s Rifle.” An AR-15 was the weapon allegedly used in the Butler, Pennsylvania, assassination attempt of Donald Trump last year.