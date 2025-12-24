Trump Wants to Allow ‘Weapons of War’ on the Streets of DC
What would the Jan. 6 riot have looked like if the insurrectionists were allowed to carry AR-15s?
Donald Trump’s Department of Justice is suing to strike Washington, DC’s ban on weapons used in the deadliest mass shootings, in a move condemned by gun control advocates who say the administration is prioritizing right-wing gun ideology over people.
The District of Columbia does not allow registration of assault weapons, including semi-automatic guns, effectively banning their ownership in the nation’s capital. Semi-automatic weapons are designed to be especially lethal and kill twice as many people as other guns.
The DOJ lawsuit specifically calls for DC to end its ban on AR-15s, a polarizing weapon that has come to symbolize the gun rights debate. The National Rifle Association dubbed the weapon as “America’s Rifle.” An AR-15 was the weapon allegedly used in the Butler, Pennsylvania, assassination attempt of Donald Trump last year.