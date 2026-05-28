On this day in 1964, the Palestine Liberation Organization was founded, and Yasser Arafat was elected its leader. The PLO pursued armed struggle against Israel before Arafat engaged with U.S. attempts to broker a two-state solution. He died in 2004.

Good morning, friends. Prem here. Wishing you a wonderful Thursday wherever you are. Today, I’m gawking at the latest installment of Donald Trump’s playground-ification of Washington, DC: the pathetic, compensatory stage he’s throwing together in back of the White House in preparation for his “UFC Freedom 250” event in June.

Anyhow, in today’s ‘First Draft,’ a Trump-appointed, genocide-approving acting U.S. attorney pardons an Israeli criminal on U.S. soil, the U.S. strikes Iran again while talks flounder and Zeteo reveals Trump’s advisers are softening data to make him feel like he’s winning, and Graham Platner surges against Susan Collins in Maine.

‘Interests of Justice’

Sigal Chattah poses for a group photo during a “Get Out The Vote” campaign rally on October 22, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by David Becker/Getty Images.

An Israeli-born, Trump-appointed acting U.S. attorney – who has referred to Palestinians as “animals,” called for Gaza to be wiped “off the map,” and suggested “even the children” in Gaza are terrorists – dropped a gun charge against an Israeli immigrant who operated a biolab in Nevada.

Her name is Sigal Chattah.

These developments come after Nevada authorities released an Israeli cybersecurity official on bail following his arrest in a police operation targeting alleged online child predators – allowing him to flee to Israel before stricter conditions were imposed (Chattah sought to distance herself from the fiasco, pinning it on local authorities).

You’re reading this all right. Let’s walk through this thicket together.

In Las Vegas in January, property manager Ori Solomon was arrested on a felony charge of improperly disposing of hazardous waste, as part of an investigation into an illegal biological lab found inside a home also available to rent on Airbnb.

The lab was allegedly used to manufacture unauthorized test kits, including for pregnancy and COVID-19, local outlet KTNV reported. Around 1,000 lab mice in poor condition were reportedly found, along with vials labeled with names of diseases including HIV, malaria, and Ebola.

Two people who entered the home’s garage – which held refrigerators containing vials of unidentified liquids – reportedly fell “deathly ill” and “could not get out of bed.”

Shortly after Solomon’s arrest, he was also charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, because his non-immigrant visa prevented him from owning or possessing a gun.

And then, on May 11, the federal government dismissed the federal charges against Solomon, without prejudice. In their motion to dismiss, prosecutors said that “after a careful review of the evidence and additional information provided by defendant,” they “concluded that the interests of justice require dismissal of the complaint at this time.” No more information was given.