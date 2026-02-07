ICE and federal agents in Minneapolis after Alex Pretti was killed on Jan. 24, 2026. Photo by Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune.

As Donald Trump and JD Vance continue their sweeping rampage from Minnesota and Texas to California and Maine, Republicans are running straight into an electoral catastrophe. What the right has long thought of as its gimme issue – a bell they could ring in times of tightening polls – has become an albatross for the party desperate to hold on to a shred of the power it grasped in 2024. Even still, Republicans are foolhardily rearing to funnel even more taxpayer dollars into the disastrous project.

What elected Republicans need to understand is that no matter how valiant they think their project is, no matter how right they think they are, politics is about persuasion. They may believe they have a mandate by barely winning the 2024 elections, but that’s not how the real world works – no less when the American public now widely rejects the execution of their promises. Republicans’ radical policies are one thing; their uncompromising stubbornness in face of the consequences is another.

And their refusal to see this reality is not helping their cause.

Much of the media attention toward Republicans’ radical “immigration” policies have only recently ramped up. But the downward spiral of their popularity has been in effect for months. It began with the Trump-Vance administration’s kidnapping of pro-Palestine and pro-peace college students, like Mahmoud Khalil – and its unlawful efforts to deport residents like Kilmar Abrego Garcia to a dystopian mega-prison in El Salvador.

Then, Trump initiated his fanatic deployments of masked federal agents to American cities and towns nationwide, culminating in the horrific murders of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti. Rather than the administration walking back from its reckless policies, the killings have been followed by reverberating displays of radical violence, including the kidnapping of children; repeated instances of wrongfully and cruelly detaining US citizens; and the targeting of journalists and local police officers.