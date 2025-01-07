We really wish we didn't have to cover Elon Musk this early in the year, but here we are.

Over the last week, the tech billionaire and Trump ally has repeatedly gone after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, accusing him of being "complicit in the RAPE OF BRITAIN", and reigniting a politicized (and racist) debate about gangs who ‘groomed’ and raped girls across England over the course of several decades.

So, what is this all about? Why is Musk comparing Starmer to a Nazi character and demanding the release of infamous Islamophobe and far-right extremist Tommy Robinson? Why is Musk so obsessed with the UK right now, and this particular issue?

There's a lot to discuss here – about the horrific sex crimes themselves and the sensitive, highly politicized and racialized topic of child grooming gangs in the UK; about the role of billionaires in a modern democracy; and about the dangerous effects that one particular billionaire’s stream of misinformation can have on a whole country.

Join us for Zeteo's first Town Hall Q&A of the year, exclusively for paid subscribers, this Wednesday, January 8 at 4pm ET (1pm PST and 9pm GMT), where we'll delve into all of this and more with Nazir Afzal, the former Chief Crown Prosecutor for North West England. The link to register is at the bottom of this post.

Afzal prosecuted some of the most high profile cases in the country, including against child rapists of Pakistani heritage, and is the only lawyer to ever prosecute a case before the late Queen Elizabeth. He is also a leading voice on several legal topics including violence against women and girls, child sexual abuse, and honour-based violence, and was awarded an OBE by the late Queen for his work with the Crown Prosecution Service.

Paid subscribers will have the chance to ask Afzal to break down, explain, and debunk many of Musk’s claims on the sexual exploitation of children in the UK, drawing from his own prosecution of grooming gangs, his experience as a national adviser on gender-based violence, and his advisory role in Google’s innovation fund for counter-extremism.

