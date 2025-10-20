Zack Polanski, leader of the UK’s Green Party, delivers his keynote speech to the Green Party conference on Oct. 3, 2025. Photo by Nicola Tree/Getty Images

The Green Party is surging in the UK and it has overtaken the Conservatives to become the third largest party thanks to an 80% increase in party membership since Zack Polanski was elected. Join this exclusive Town Hall to meet and ask questions to the new Green Party leader.

What is behind this surge? How does it affect Keir Starmer’s Labour and Nigel Farage’s Reform UK parties? Will the Greens split the opposition to Reform? What does Polanski offer that other politicians were ignoring?

Recent polling also shows the Green Party surging in popularity, drawing level with the Labour Party in some metrics and signaling a growing appetite for progressive alternatives. Some have referred to Polanski as a “British Zohran Mamdani” for his shake up of UK politics and many people have reacted positively to his strong stance on welcoming immigration and going after the far-right.

Now’s your chance to speak with him in an exclusive Zeteo Town Hall Q&A.

Polanski will join Mehdi LIVE tomorrow October 21 at 4pm ET (1pm PT / 9pm BST) to discuss the Green Party's rising momentum, how this British-Jewish leader has been very clear about his stance on Gaza, why progressives are newly inspired, and take your audience questions.

