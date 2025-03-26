Yanis Varoufakis speaking to party supporters in Athens, Greece, on June 4, 2024. Photo by Nicolas Koutsokostas via Getty Images.

Between billionaire Elon Musk’s takeover of the US government, Israel breaking their ceasefire in Gaza and continuing to act with impunity, and the far-right gaining more and more momentum in Europe, it’s clear that progressives and small-d democrats across the world are on the backfoot.

That’s why Zeteo is hosting a special town hall Q&A this week with the former finance minister of Greece, Yanis Varoufakis. Varoufakis is one of the world’s most famous and respected left-wing public intellectuals: a renowned economist and the founder of left-wing Greek political party, The European Realistic Disobedience Front, or MeRA25.

Varoufakis is also the author of, Technofeudalism: What Killed Capitalism, which dives into Big Tech’s political power and how it has replaced capitalism with something he says is even worse.

