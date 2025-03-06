Join Mehdi and Nobel Prize winning economist, bestselling author and columnist, Paul Krugman for a Substack Live conversation today at 5pm ET.

Mehdi will be asking Paul about the prospects for a recession under Trump, the cost of the Trump tariffs, the Elon Musk/DOGE gutting of the federal government, and what Democrats should do to push back against GOP vandalism.

He’ll also be taking your questions from the live chat.

Krugman also has a new Substack you can sign up for:

Join Mehdi at 5PM exclusively on the Substack app or at Zeteo.com.