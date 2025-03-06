TODAY: Mehdi in Conversation with Paul Krugman – Live at 5PM
Krugman joins Mehdi on Substack to talk about DOGE, Trump's tariffs and the prospect of a recession.
Join Mehdi and Nobel Prize winning economist, bestselling author and columnist, Paul Krugman for a Substack Live conversation today at 5pm ET.
Mehdi will be asking Paul about the prospects for a recession under Trump, the cost of the Trump tariffs, the Elon Musk/DOGE gutting of the federal government, and what Democrats should do to push back against GOP vandalism.
He’ll also be taking your questions from the live chat.
Krugman also has a new Substack you can sign up for:
Join Mehdi at 5PM exclusively on the Substack app or at Zeteo.com.
Great! I'm sure I had nothing to do with this (it's an obvious idea for you two to get together periodically), but I did suggest it on Krugman's site. Looking forward to it. We need Krugman's ability to communicate clearly without dumbing down.
Dear Mehdi, for a deeper far more historically nuanced & critical pov … have a convo with Rick Wolff. If u need an intro … I can provide that. Susan
While Americans think of Krugman as a “left” economist … that’s like calling public schools communism.