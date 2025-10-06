President of the UN General Assembly Annalena Baerbock makes a speech focused on advancing a two-state solution on Sept. 22 in New York, NY. Photo by Celal Gunes /Anadolu via Getty Images.

When it comes to the United Nations Security Council, the United States tends to be the center of attention. But today, a Palestinian took the stage in front of the Security Council – marking one of the first times a Palestinian has addressed the body since Israel’s war on Gaza began.

That person – activist Noura Erakat – is joining Zeteo today for an exclusive town hall with paid subscribers to discuss her experience at the Security Council, whether the United Nations still has value, and the plight of women and girls in Gaza.

Noura Erakat is a human rights attorney and a professor at Rutgers University, New Brunswick and a co-founding editor of Jadaliyya. She is also the author of Justice for Some: Law and in the Question of Palestine.

The conversation will be moderated by Zeteo political correspondent Prem Thakker, who will also be taking questions from attendees.

The Town Hall is for paid subscribers and will take place TODAY, October 6 at 3pm ET (12 pm PT / 8pm BST). Register now below! Entrance is first come, first served.

