Demonstrators attend a pro-Palestine protest outside of the White House on March 18, 2025, after Israel broke a ceasefire agreement, launching airstrikes that killed over 400 Palestinians. Photo by BRYAN DOZIER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Josh Paul and Tariq Habash are two of more than a dozen appointees in the Biden administration who abruptly resigned over the former president’s unrelenting support for Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza. As powerful of a statement as it was, every time someone resigned, it didn’t change the administration’s support. This Town Hall today is a unique opportunity for Zeteo paid subscribers to hear from them directly and get a chance to ask questions.

Now we have Donald Trump, a close ally of Benjamin Netanyahu, in the White House, with little hope remaining. In fact, annexation of the West Bank seems even more imminent. So what’s behind this unequivocal support? How does the United States’ support for Israel actually benefit the United States? What’s going on behind the scenes in American politics?

Josh and Tariq, co-founders of A New Policy, insist that the US-Israel relationship is “anything but beneficial to Americans, the region, and the world… we were up against a powerful lobby – with AIPAC at the forefront – that has established a narrative so entrenched in US politics and media that it's hard for Americans not to accept that the unconditional US support for Israel is what is best for the United States.”

The two write more about this in a recent piece for Zeteo: Debunking 6 AIPAC Myths About the US-Israel Relationship.

There’s so much to discuss. Join us and bring your questions TODAY at 4:45pm ET (1:45pm PT / 8:45pm GMT) in a Town Hall Q&A with Josh and Tariq as they discuss with Mehdi the myths and realities of the US-Israel relationship, the cost of unconditional support for Israel, and more. Register at the link below: