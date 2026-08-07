Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office on August 6, 2026. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images.

This week, Zeteo published our ‘Start the Steal’ special series, detailing the many, many ways that Donald Trump and his allies are working to rig or steal this year’s midterm elections – and how Democratic officials and nonprofit organizations are standing up to Trump’s scorched-earth attack on American democracy.

To cap this series, Mehdi will moderate a LIVE Town Hall TODAY at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm BST with Swin, who co-authored all four articles, and Skye Perryman, president of Democracy Forward, a legal nonprofit that routinely fights the Trump administration in court.

We believe Trump’s election-subversion campaign is the biggest story in America right now – and that only independent media can tell this story the way it needs to be told. You can read Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, and Part 4 of the series now – and Mehdi, Swin, and Skye will answer your questions at 2pm ET on Friday.

It’s a conversation you won’t want to miss.

Paid subscribers can register through the link below. Free subscribers – it’s not too late to upgrade to a paid subscription and join the conversation.