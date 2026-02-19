Francesca Albanese at the lower house of the Italian Parliament in Rome, Italy, on Feb. 03, 2026. Photo by Baris Seckin.

The UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, made headlines this week after a doctored video from an interview of hers prompted governments across Europe to call for her resignation. The video, which falsely depicts the UN official describing Israel as humanity’s “common enemy,” went viral, with Albanese calling for a “serious investigation” in its wake.

Albanese will join Mehdi in a live Zeteo town hall today, Thursday, at 2:30pm ET (11:30am PT / 7:30pm GMT), to discuss the latest attempts by who she believes to be pro-Israel propagandists trying to cancel her and impede her work. Attendees will be limited to paid Zeteo subscribers and have the chance to ask their own questions to Albanese as well. Register now below.

If you’re a free subscriber, it’s not too late to upgrade now to paid and join this important and exclusive live discussion.