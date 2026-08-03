West Bank settler violence is at an ‘all-time high,’ the UN warns, while the Israeli military launches a “wide-scale military operation” ordered by Benjamin Netanyahu. Settlers and soldiers alike are storming towns and attacking dozens of Palestinians. Even some of Israel’s most ardent defenders are now calling it ‘terrorism.’

To unpack the latest developments, Mehdi will be moderating a LIVE Town Hall TODAY at 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm BST with a lineup of experts: lawyer, analyst, and Zeteo contributor Diana Buttu; West Bank-based Palestinian campaigner Fadi Quran; and independent reporter Jasper Nathaniel.

They’ll describe what things are like on the ground in the occupied West Bank right now in the kind of unfiltered details you won’t find in mainstream news – and they’ll answer your questions.

It’s a conversation you don’t want to miss.

Paid subscribers can register through the link below. Free subscribers – it’s not too late to upgrade to a paid subscription and join the conversation.