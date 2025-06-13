First responders gather outside a building that was hit by an Israeli strike in Tehran on June 13, 2025.(Photo by MEGHDAD MADADI/TASNIM NEWS/AFP via Getty Images)

Last night, Israel launched what it called “preemptive strikes” on Iran, targeting the country’s nuclear program and killing key figures, like Hossein Salami, the head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iran struck back, sending more than 100 drones toward Israel in retaliation, and vowed to hold both Israel and the US to account.

While Israel argues that it acted in self-defense in response to Iran’s ‘inevitable’ nuclear strike, critics argue that the strikes were premature and risk further escalating tensions across the Middle East.

One of those critics is Iranian-American Yale Professor

Vali Nasr, who will join Zeteo’s Prem Thakker for a LIVE town hall today at 12:30pm ET (09:30am PT; 5:30pm BST), where they will break down the attacks, what it means for the region, and how it will weigh on Donald Trump.

