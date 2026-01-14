On this day in 1963, George Wallace was inaugurated as the governor of Alabama, promising an assembled crowd, “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever!” Hope you’re enjoying Hell, George!

Good morning! Peter here, reflecting on the fact that somehow, nearly a decade into this ever-waking nightmare we call “Trumpism,” the Bad Orange Man can still manage to truly shock me from time to time. Yesterday, at a Ford factory in Detroit, the president of the United States said to a (presumably) blue-collar, red-blooded American “fuck you” – not once but twice – and then proceeded to flip him off. Granted, it wasn’t quite as offensive as Barack Obama’s tan suit… But it was really rather jarring!

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ CBS talking head Tony Dokoupil utterly fails to hold the president accountable for the chaos he’s unleashing, Bill and Hillary Clinton risk being held in contempt of Congress over the Epstein files, new data proves ICE is detaining far, far more people than just the so-called “bad hombres,” the White House unveils its latest, racist attack on Somalis, and Zeteo is hosting a Town Hall on Iran.

🚨 Before we dive in, though, Mehdi has a message about Zeteo's LIVE in-person event in DC on Jan. 20 that you won't want to miss:

Get your tickets here!

See BS News

Screenshot via CBS News

Yesterday evening, on national television, Donald Trump told the heir to the chair of Walter Cronkite, a man whose courage and candor turned the country against the Vietnam War, that he owns him.

“Tony, we have now the hottest country in the world. And a year and a half ago our country was dead. We had a dead country. You wouldn’t have a job right now.” Trump told the anchor to his face. “If [Kamala Harris] got in, you probably wouldn’t have a job right now.”

Dokoupil did not immediately push back, did not immediately defend his honor, did not immediately prove his worth as a broadcast journalist and honest arbiter of truth by telling the most powerful man in the world to pound sand.

No, he proceeded to ask a question about the Ford factory assembly line nearby.

Dokoupil willingly allowed the commander in chief to reap from him, in one fell swoop, both his journalistic integrity and – arguably – his self-respect.

The pair’s tête-à-tête served as perhaps the single most disastrous, single most embarrassing (albeit entirely predictable) misfortune to yet befall Bari Weiss’s MAGA billionaire-installed reign at CBS News.

Yes, technical snafus, heinous copywriting, and Dokoupil’s bizarre antics on social media have plagued previous broadcasts. Last night’s Trump interview, however, proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that America’s “Tiffany Network” is now state-controlled media.

Even using the word “interview” to describe the taping feels wrong. Here is just a small sampling of the obvious, abject falsehoods Trump uttered that Dokoupil opted not to counter or even remotely address: