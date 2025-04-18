Sen. Chris Van Hollen meets with Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador on April 17th, 2025.

For those of you who’ll be in the D.C. area on May 12th, our LIVE IN WASHINGTON, D.C. event just got more exciting. We’re pleased to announce Democratic Senator from Maryland Chris Van Hollen will be joining the event in conversation with Mehdi.

Sen. Van Hollen just flew to El Salvador in an attempt to meet Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man whom the Trump administration acknowledged it mistakenly deported to El Salvador in March, but won’t be trying to bring back. The senator has been pushing for Abrego Garcia's release after the administration failed to demonstrate any efforts to "facilitate" his return, despite a Supreme Court ruling requiring just that and calling his deportation “illegal”.

Van Hollen has also been a vocal supporter of a ceasefire in Gaza and critical of former President Biden’s blank check to Israel, particularly for offensive weapons.

The conversation with Mehdi will be one you won’t want to miss! Not to mention, it’s just one of a few segments in the night.

If you're a paid subscriber, you should have received an email with a link to tickets and a 20% off discount code earlier this month – that's also available at the bottom of this email. If you're a founding member, you should have received an email with a 40% off discount code.

Zeteo: LIVE IN WASHINGTON, D.C. will take place on Monday, May 12th at 7pm at The Howard Theatre.

Mehdi is going to be joined live on stage by Senator Van Hollen, his former colleague and now, also, ex-MSNBC host Joy Reid, and Zeteo Political Correspondent Prem Thakker.

The cancellation of Joy’s show ‘The ReidOut’ made headlines in February, just like Mehdi’s own departure from the network in January 2024. This will be one of Joy’s first public, on-stage events since she left MSNBC. Joy will be leading a conversation with Mehdi about the current political and media climate, and they’ll be taking audience questions.

