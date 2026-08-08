Palestinians attend a funeral ceremony held at Al-Shifa Hospital for Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza City on Aug. 2, 2026. Photo by Saeed M. M. T. Jaras/Anadolu via Getty Images

300 Palestinian children killed in 300 days. That’s one child killed on average every day by Israel since the so-called “ceasefire” took effect last October, according to UNICEF. As we’ve asked over and over again: What ceasefire?

What ceasefire, when Israel kills over 30 Palestinians in the days after U.S. President Donald Trump claims a breakthrough in talks to implement the truce.

What ceasefire, when Israel destroys medicines… medicines without the world batting an eye?

This is Palestine, where Israel’s genocide continues unabated, where Israeli settlers continue to rampage through West Bank villages with impunity. Here’s just a small glimpse of what happened during another troubling week in Palestine: