This Week in Palestine: Gaza's Deadliest Month of 2026, and UN Experts Issue Stark Warning
Zeteo's weekly round-up of the stories you may have missed out of occupied Gaza and the West Bank, as Israel continues its genocidal war and apartheid policies.
May marked the deadliest month in Gaza this year. Of the 119 Palestinians killed, 30% were either children, women, or the elderly, according to Palestinian health officials. All during a supposed “ceasefire.”
We, of course, know that ceasefires that Israel agrees to – whether in Gaza or Lebanon – are often in name only. The bombing, the shooting, the forced displacement continue.
In Gaza, Palestinians continue to have nowhere to run. Just this week, a family of five reportedly burned to death when their apartment building was targeted by Israeli forces. A doctor was killed not far from the hospital where he worked.
Meanwhile, a group of UN experts issued a fresh warning about Israeli settler brutality, and an Israel-based human rights group reported that a well-known Gaza doctor, abducted by Israel in late 2024, has been moved to solitary confinement.
That’s sadly not all. Here’s just a glimpse of another troubling week in Palestine: