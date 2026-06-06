Palestinians mourn one of several people killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza City on June 4, 2026. Photo by Omar al-Qattaa/AFP via Getty Images

May marked the deadliest month in Gaza this year. Of the 119 Palestinians killed, 30% were either children, women, or the elderly, according to Palestinian health officials. All during a supposed “ceasefire.”

We, of course, know that ceasefires that Israel agrees to – whether in Gaza or Lebanon – are often in name only. The bombing, the shooting, the forced displacement continue.

In Gaza, Palestinians continue to have nowhere to run. Just this week, a family of five reportedly burned to death when their apartment building was targeted by Israeli forces. A doctor was killed not far from the hospital where he worked.

Meanwhile, a group of UN experts issued a fresh warning about Israeli settler brutality, and an Israel-based human rights group reported that a well-known Gaza doctor, abducted by Israel in late 2024, has been moved to solitary confinement.

That’s sadly not all. Here’s just a glimpse of another troubling week in Palestine:

Saturday, May 30 – Israeli Soldiers Detail Kill Orders During Gaza ‘Ceasefire’