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Tim S.'s avatar
Tim S.
8m

I am far past the point of disbelieving literally any garbage Trump spouts from his mouth. His words have long ago become merely an attempt to whip-up his base and radical right-wing nutjobs. That's it. When was the last time he made -any- attempt to unite this country? Enriching himself and his millionaire/billionaire friends is all he's about now, while the rest of the country suffers. There simply hasn't been a more damaging and embarrassing president in our country's history.

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