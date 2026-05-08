Protesters rally on the first day of the special session to draw a new congressional map in Tennessee on May 5, 2026. Photo by USA TODAY Network via Reuters

In Donald Trump’s America, it’s sometimes hard to distinguish between distraction and incompetence. It’s likely always a little bit (or a lot) of both.

This week, Trump launched a new “operation” to help “guide” ships through the Strait of Hormuz, only to pause it less than 48 hours later. Is a the United States at “war,” or is it just a “mini war,” or an “excursion”? Trump can’t seem to make up his mind. And no, Iran and the US trading blows, including the US reportedly striking civilian areas, is definitely not a ceasefire violation. OK!!

Whether distraction or incompetence, it doesn’t really matter: What Donald Trump says, does, and doesn’t do has real consequences for American democracy and societies worldwide. And that’s why Zeteo continues to document how Trump and his allies are harming democracy and undermining the US Constitution.

Outside of the whiplash of Iran news, the theme this week was Trump’s attacks on the election system and Republicans’ efforts to disenfranchise Black voters. Plus, the FBI made some worrying moves, and we got a clearer picture of the Trump administration’s attacks on immigrant children. Here’s ‘This Week in Democracy – Week 68’:

Saturday, May 2 – Trump Accuses Obama’s AG of ‘TREASONOUS’ Conduct

On Truth Social, Trump, without evidence, accused President Barack Obama’s former Attorney General Eric Holder, who is now chair of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, of committing “treasonous” conduct.

Trump’s comments came days after Holder was also named as a member of a new task force announced by Chuck Schumer to combat threats to democracy and fair elections by Republicans.

Sunday, May 3 – ‘If They Have to Vote Twice, So Be It’

On Truth Social, Trump urged states, including ones where voting has already begun, to redraw their congressional maps ahead of the midterm elections, following the Supreme Court’s ruling that gutted the Voting Rights Act.

“If they have to vote twice, so be it,” Trump wrote, adding that changing the maps is “more important than administrative convenience,” and noting that doing so would result in Republicans gaining “more than 20” House seats this fall.

Monday, May 4, 2026 – Trump Renews Efforts to Investigate 2020 Election

The New York Times reported that, in April, Trump’s Department of Justice demanded via a grand jury subpoena the identity and personal information of workers and volunteers who staffed the 2020 election in Fulton County, Georgia.

County officials have submitted a motion to quash the request, with the chair of the Fulton County commission calling the subpoena “yet another act of outrageous federal overreach designed to intimidate and to chill participation in elections.”

Tuesday, May 5 – Trump Admin Sues the New York Times … Again

Trump’s Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) sued the New York Times, alleging the publication engaged in “unlawful employment practices” and discriminated against a white man after he was passed over for a promotion, a move the EEOC argues was influenced by the paper’s “stated race and sex-based representation goals.”

A spokesperson for the Times called the allegations “politically motivated,” and added the paper will “defend ourselves vigorously.” The litigation comes after Trump sued the Times and several of its reporters last fall for $15 billion, accusing them of damaging his reputation and undermining his 2024 candidacy.

Wednesday, May 6: Trump’s FBI Targets Dem Lawmaker, Atlantic Reporter

Trump’s FBI executed a search warrant at the office of Virginia state Senate President Pro Tempore L. Louise Lucas, who was at the center of the state’s redistricting efforts.



Meanwhile, MS Now reported that the FBI also launched a highly unusual criminal probe into leaks to a reporter from The Atlantic in relation to an article she wrote about Director Kash Patel’s drinking habits and unexplained absences, which he sued the outlet over last month. An FBI spokesperson denied the investigation exists and claimed the MS Now’s reporting was “completely false.”

Thursday, May 7 – Separating More Families, Pepper Spraying and Tear Gassing Children

ProPublica reported that at least 79 children, including an infant, have been harmed by tear gas and pepper spray deployed by Trump immigration officers.

Meanwhile, NOTUS reported that the number of children forced into foster care after their parents were detained or deported increased by nearly 50% in the 2025 fiscal year. The data from the Department of Health and Human Services is an undercount, as only 34 states reported foster care transfers related to immigration enforcement.

Friday, May 8 – Virginia’s New Congressional Maps Struck Down

The Virginia Supreme Court struck down the state’s new congressional maps, which had been narrowly approved by voters in an April referendum, ruling that the constitutional amendment was submitted by the legislature “in an unprecedented manner.” The new map would have paved the way for Democrats to win as many as four additional House seats in the midterm elections.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Democrats filed a lawsuit to block the new congressional map passed Thursday by state Republicans that got rid of the state’s only majority-Black district.

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Did you miss previous weeks of ‘This Week in Democracy’? Catch up here. And check out more of Zeteo’s reporting from this week below: