Every week of Trump 2.0 is brutally chaotic, but this week may have been one of the worst so far.

Government agencies – from the CDC to FEMA – are in disarray. Donald Trump, at the behest of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., fired the CDC director, who had only been on the job a month (at least four other senior CDC officials reportedly resigned in protest over vaccine policy). More than 150 FEMA staffers warned that a Hurricane Katrina-level disaster loomed – and then dozens of them were put on administrative leave.

Meanwhile, American soldiers, now armed, remain on the streets of DC. And Trump wants anyone who burns a flag to be sent to prison for a year, despite the Supreme Court ruling that it is constitutionally protected speech.

So, when Trump says, “The line is that I’m a dictator, but I stop crime … So a lot of people say, ‘You know, if that’s the case, I’d rather have a dictator,’” or “maybe we like a dictator,” he’s not joking. As Mehdi said this week, Trump and his allies are “seeding the ground for dictatorship … very openly.”

From the chaos at the CDC to an effort to end cashless bail to firing the first Black woman to serve on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, here’s what Trump and his allies did this week that harm democracy, undermine the Constitution, put Americans’ health at risk, and hurt free societies worldwide:

In a court filing, Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s lawyers accused the Justice Department of trying to coerce him into entering a guilty plea on charges of human smuggling. According to his lawyers, the DOJ said they would deport him to Costa Rica, where he wouldn’t face prosecution, if he pleaded guilty, but threatened to deport him to Uganda if he didn’t agree.

The Washington Post reported that the Pentagon has spent weeks planning to send thousands of National Guard troops to Chicago as soon as next month. Additionally, the use of active-duty troops had also been discussed, but is considered less likely.

He also called for ABC News and NBC News to have their broadcast licenses revoked by the Federal Communications Commission, falsely and ridiculously calling the networks an “actual threat to our Democracy!!!”

Trump attacked Judge Arthur Engoron, who ruled that Trump was liable for business fraud in 2023 and subsequently ordered him to pay approximately $500 million in penalties, after the fine was overturned by an appeals court. Trump baselessly called Engoron a “highly overturned, CROOKED Judge” who is “almost as Corrupt” as New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the civil suit against him.

Trump ranted about the so-called “blue slip” policy, which allows home state senators to effectively veto the president’s nominees for their state, calling it an “old and outdated ‘custom’” that Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley “refuses to overturn.” Grassley pushed back on Twitter, saying he sets Trump’s nominees up for “SUCCESS NOT FAILURE.”

Trump also threatened to investigate former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie over the 2013 “Bridgegate” scandal after Christie, a one-time Trump ally turned critic, said during an interview on ABC News that Trump “sees himself as the person who gets to decide everything, and he doesn’t care about any separation” between the government and criminal investigations.

Trump once again floated the idea of sending military troops to Baltimore and threatened to “rethink” his decision to approve federal funding to repair a bridge that collapsed in the city last year.

A group of over 180 FEMA employees signed a letter to Congress warning that the agency is headed for a Hurricane Katrina-level disaster due to actions of Trump officials like Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, whose department oversees the agency, along with a lack of experience from the agency’s acting administrator, a new expense policy that restricts officials from taking swift action, and significant cuts in mitigation and disaster recovery. The letter also asks federal lawmakers to protect agency employees from “politically motivated firings.”

A federal judge temporarily blocked Kilmar Abrego Garcia from being deported after he was taken into ICE custody following an immigration check-in, and his lawyers filed a habeas corpus petition and a motion to reassert his asylum claim. In a press release, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem indicated that Abrego Garcia is being processed for removal to Uganda. Speaking to reporters, Trump said his administration has Abrego Garcia “under control” and said he “needs to be in prison.” The judge later blocked the Trump administration from deporting Abrego Garcia until at least early October.

On CNBC, director of the National Economic Council Kevin Hassett said “it’s possible” that the Trump administration could take more equity stakes in US businesses after the president’s deal with Intel, adding, “I can really not see how anyone would think that’s a bad thing.”

Trump signed an executive order to criminalize the burning of a US flag, an action that the Supreme Court ruled was protected under the First Amendment in 1989. While signing the order, Trump claimed that “if you burn a flag, you get one year in jail, no early exits, no nothing.” The order directs Attorney General Pam Bondi to prioritize prosecuting cases of flag desecration that cause harm “unrelated to expression,” and also says she “may pursue litigation to clarify the scope of the First Amendment exceptions in the area.” It also allows officials to deny, prohibit, terminate, or revoke visas, residence permits, naturalization proceedings, and seek the removal of immigrants for flag desecration.

Trump also signed two additional executive orders in an effort to end cashless bail, a policy that saves families millions and reduces crime rates across the country, including in DC. The order threatens to rescind federal funding, including grants and contracts, to jurisdictions that fail to terminate cashless bail policies within the next 30 days.

A fourth executive order expanded Trump’s takeover of law enforcement in DC, which included directing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to “ensure the availability of a standing National Guard quick reaction force that shall be resourced, trained, and available for rapid nationwide deployment.”

Trump said he believes the pardons Joe Biden issued in the final days of his presidency, which included family members, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and members of Congress who served on the Jan. 6 Select Committee, are “worthless.”

Trump indicated that his Justice Department is going to sue California to block the state’s efforts to conduct a mid-decade redistricting of its Congressional map to combat potential gerrymandered gains by a new map in Texas.

He also hinted that his administration will change the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War. However, the name change would likely require Congressional approval.

While claiming he is “not a dictator,” Trump told reporters that there are a lot of people saying, “Maybe we like a dictator.”

Trump told reporters he would let 600,000 international students from China attend colleges and universities in the US, saying that "our college system would go to hell very quickly" if international students couldn't study in the US. His comments contradict his administration's policies, which have stripped students of their visas and made it more difficult for them to enter and study in the US.

The House Oversight Committee announced that Trump’s former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, who in 2008 was the top prosecutor at the district court responsible for Epstein’s non-prosecution agreement, would appear voluntarily for an interview with its panel investigating the Epstein case. The committee also subpoenaed Epstein’s estate for documents, including “all entries” in the birthday book gifted to the sex trafficker for his 50th birthday, which reportedly included a “bawdy” card from Trump.

The Washington Post reported that the president of George Mason University will not make a personal apology as part of the Education Department’s Office of Civil Rights’ proposed resolution agreement to resolve its finding that the school violated federal law with its diversity, equity, and inclusion practices in hiring and promotions. The lawyer for the school’s president said the move to target the school borders on the “absurd,” in a letter to the school’s Board of Visitors, adding that the investigation had been “cut short” after a “very incomplete fact-finding process.”

A judge in Utah ruled that the state must redraw its congressional maps that carved up the Democratic stronghold of Salt Lake City before the 2026 midterms, and draw new lines using an independent commission — a move that could possibly make one of the state’s four congressional districts competitive for Democrats. Trump later called the ruling “absolutely Unconstitutional” and pondered how the state could “end up with so many Radical Left Judges,” even though the judge in the case was appointed by a Republican governor in 2018.

Trump fired Lisa Cook, the first Black woman to serve as a governor of the Federal Reserve, accusing her of committing mortgage fraud. In a statement, Cook said she will not resign, pointing out that Trump can only legally fire her “for cause” and that, in her case, “no cause exists under the law, and he has no authority to do so.” Her lawyer also said in a statement that Trump’s “reflex to bully is flawed and his demands lack any proper process, basis, or legal authority. We will take whatever actions are needed to prevent his attempted illegal action.”

Lawyers for former special counsel Jack Smith, who oversaw two criminal investigations into Trump, sent a letter to the Office of Special Counsel, calling an ethics complaint against Smith that accuses him of violating the Hatch Act “imaginary and unfounded.” They added that Smith and his lawyers haven’t received any inquiries from investigators, but signaled their cooperation to conclude that the allegations are “wholly without merit.”

On Twitter, Senator Grassley said the nomination of Trump’s former lawyer, Alina Habba, to serve as the US attorney for New Jersey was withdrawn on July 24. His comments come after a federal judge ruled last week that Habba didn’t have the legal authority to be the state’s acting US attorney.

A federal judge ordered senior adviser to the US Agency for Global Media Kari Lake to answer questions under oath about her efforts to effectively dismantle Voice of America (VOA), saying he would give her “one final opportunity, short of a contempt trial, to provide such explanation” after failing to comply with orders seeking information to determine whether the Trump administration violated an April ruling to restore programming at VOA.