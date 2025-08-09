Donald Trump and his Republican allies’ electoral power grab efforts ahead of next year’s midterms reached new heights this week, as the MAGA leader called for an unconstitutional new mid-decade census and the FBI agreed to – without any lawful way to do so – help chase down Texas Democrats who fled the state to block GOP attempts to pass a new controversial congressional map.

At the same time, Trump directed the Pentagon to prepare to take military action against Latin American drug cartels, and he shrugged off Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s now official plan to take over Gaza City, despite widespread opposition, including several European allies. Who was it again that said he’d be an antiwar president?!

Needless to say, it was another deeply troubling week for democracy, American values, and free societies worldwide, as Trump and his allies did everything but make America great. From Trump telling the Democratic Senate leader to “GO TO HELL” to the president going on another racist rant about migrants to a report that the State Department is significantly easing its criticism of human rights abuses in El Salvador, Israel, and Russia, this is your ‘This Week in Democracy – Week 29’:

On Truth Social, Trump told Chuck Schumer to “GO TO HELL!” after the Senate minority leader requested the release of federal funds and assurances from the president that he wouldn’t push for future clawbacks of federal funds in exchange for the confirmation of the president’s nominees, demands Trump called “egregious and unprecedented,” as well as “political extortion.”

The Republican-controlled Senate voted to confirm staunch Trump ally and former Fox personality Jeanine Pirro as the US attorney for the District of Columbia. Pirro, a former judge and prosecutor, once called for the “cleansing” of the FBI and DOJ, spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, and was suspended from Fox after making xenophobic, Islamophobic comments about Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Asked about his relationship with far-right conspiracy theorist and Islamophobe Laura Loomer, Trump said he considers her a “very nice person,” noted he’s known her for a long time, and called her a “patriot.” He concluded by saying, “I like her, OK.”

Asked on Fox whether “fair coverage” means coverage that’s more favorable to Trump, FCC chair Brendan Carr argued that media organizations “need to operate in the public interest” and “serve the interests of their local communities.” He added that the FCC is working to determine how it can “constrain the power of these national programmers” like ABC, CBS, and NBC.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott threatened more than 50 Democratic state House members who left the state to prevent Republicans from being able to pass a mid-decade congressional redistricting map that is likely to give Republicans an additional five seats in the 2026 midterm elections. In a letter, Abbott accused the lawmakers of abandoning and forfeiting their elected state office and threatened to have the attorney general remove them from their positions if they don’t return by Monday afternoon. He also accused some Democratic lawmakers of committing felonies, alleging they are “soliciting funds” to evade fines.

On Truth Social, Trump lashed out at ‘The Breakfast Club’ co-host Charlamagne tha God after he criticized the president on Lara Trump’s Fox show. Trump called him a “racist sleazebag” who “knows nothing about me or what I have done,” and a “dope.”

The Trump administration ramped up its defense of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after a Brazilian Supreme Court judge, who was sanctioned by the US State Department last week, ordered Bolsonaro to be put under house arrest while awaiting trial for his alleged 2022 military coup attempt. In a tweet, the State Department’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs wrote that the judge “continues to use Brazil’s institutions to silence opposition and threaten democracy,” and added, “Let Bolsonaro speak!”

In a court filing, the DOJ acknowledged that “much” of the grand jury testimony it is fighting to release related to Epstein and Maxwell’s cases has already been made public during court proceedings and in statements by victims and witnesses.

Yeonsoo Go, a 20-year-old South Korean student at Purdue University, was released from ICE custody after being detained by immigration officials in late July at a visa hearing and placed in expedited removal proceedings. DHS claims Go “overstayed her visa that expired more than two years ago,” but her lawyer says that Go entered the US lawfully and had a visa that was valid until December 2025.

Rupert Murdoch and Trump reached an agreement to postpone the Wall Street Journal owner’s deposition in the president’s $20 billion libel lawsuit against him and the newspaper until a ruling is made on the outlet’s motion to dismiss the case. Trump’s lawyers previously requested that Murdoch be deposed within 15 days.

Hours after Reuters reported that the Trump administration implemented a policy to withhold federal aid for natural disaster preparedness to states and cities unless they certify that they will not sever “commercial relations specifically with Israeli companies,” the policy was reversed . While the explicit guideline was removed, the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees FEMA, tweeted that it will “enforce all anti-discrimination laws and policies,” including those related to the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement.” It added that, “Those who engage in racial discrimination should not receive a single dollar of federal funding.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi directed the Justice Department to launch a grand jury investigation into baseless claims by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard that former President Barack Obama and his administration manufactured intelligence regarding Trump and Russia in the 2016 presidential election.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sent a letter to Trump, asking him to pardon former Rep. George Santos, who recently began serving a seven-year prison sentence after being convicted on charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Greene called his sentence “an abusive overreach by the judicial system.” In the letter, Greene wrote, “While his crimes warrant punishment, many of my colleagues who I serve with have committed far worse offenses than Mr. Santos yet have faced zero criminal charges.”

CBS News reported that border agents have been directed to stop deporting migrants under Trump’s asylum ban, following a court order issued last week.

Texas Governor Abbott ordered police to find and arrest House Democrats who left the state to block Republicans’ gerrymandering efforts after the state GOP-led House issued arrest warrants. The warrants have no power outside state lines. Abbott also said he asked the Texas Rangers to investigate Democratic lawmakers who left the state for possible crimes, including bribery.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services issued a new guidance that will allow federal immigration officials to begin deportation proceedings for immigrants who don’t have lawful status but are seeking green cards through marriage or lawful permanent residency through other family members. Another new guidance will prohibit trans women athletes from obtaining “extraordinary ability” visas to compete in women’s sports in the US.

Rwanda announced it reached an agreement with the Trump administration to accept up to 250 migrants deported from the US.

The New York Times reported that half of the immigrants arrested in New York City since Trump took office have been detained after being called to federal immigration offices or immigration courts. At least 2,365 immigrants have been arrested by ICE between late January and the end of June, marking a nearly 200% increase compared to the five months before Trump’s term started. More than half of those who have been arrested have no criminal record.

The State Department announced it’s planning to launch a one-year pilot program that would require applicants for business and tourist visas from certain countries to post a bond of up to $15,000 to enter the US in an effort to deter them from overstaying their visas.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told CBS News that scandal-plagued “Alligator Alcatraz” will serve as a model for state-run immigration detention facilities, with potential new sites under consideration in Arizona, Nebraska, and Louisiana.

On CNBC, Trump claimed that Republicans are “entitled” to five more seats in Texas as part of the state’s mid-decade congressional redistricting effort. Additionally, he said he would “like to run” for a third term, which would be unconstitutional, but said he “probably” wouldn’t. Trump also went on a racist rant, suggesting that undocumented immigrants are “naturally” good at farm labor.

CNN reported that the Trump administration is considering releasing a transcript and audio recording of Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche’s July interview with Ghislaine Maxwell.

CNN also reported that the National Weather Service is set to hire 450 meteorologists, hydrologists, and radar technicians. Many of the positions had been eliminated as part of cuts by the so-called Department of Government Efficiency.

The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed the Justice Department for the Epstein files, along with several former government officials for depositions. The subpoenaed individuals include Hillary and Bill Clinton, former Attorneys General Merrick Garland, Loretta Lynch, Jeff Sessions, William Barr, Eric Holder, and Alberto Gonzales, and former FBI Directors James Comey and Robert Mueller. Some questioned why Trump’s former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, the former top prosecutor responsible for Epstein’s 2008 non-prosecution agreement, was not on the list.

Reuters reported that the Trump administration formally rescinded guidance implemented by former adviser Elon Musk, which required federal employees to summarize five workplace achievements from the past week in an email. Many federal agencies had already stopped complying with the guidance.

When asked about his view on a possible full occupation of the Gaza Strip by the Netanyahu government, Trump said: “I really can't say. It is going to be pretty much up to Israel.”

During a press conference, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce announced that citizens of Malawi and Zambia will be the first to require a bond of up to $15,000 to apply for a business or tourist visa in the US, beginning Aug. 20.

Over 2,300 members of the Writers Guild of America signed an open letter condemning the Trump administration’s “unprecedented, authoritarian assault” on democracy, including filing “baseless lawsuits” against news organizations and defunding public broadcasters PBS and NPR. Part of the letter reads, “We don’t have a king, we have a president. And the president doesn’t get to pick what’s on television, in movie theaters, on stage, on our bookshelves, or in the news.”

The New York Times reported that there is a framed photograph of Epstein with Trump and his then-girlfriend, Melania, in the late sex offender’s Manhattan townhouse. (The photo was cropped to remove Maxwell.) There were also framed photos of former Trump campaign strategist Steve Bannon in at least two rooms in the mansion.

In a court filing, Maxwell’s lawyers wrote that their client opposes efforts to unseal grand jury testimony in her case, calling the move a “broad intrusion into grand jury secrecy,” while also citing that Maxwell is “actively litigating her case.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that he would seek judicial orders to declare that state House Democrats who left the state to block redistricting efforts have vacated their office if they don’t return by Friday. Paxton tweeted, “The people of Texas elected lawmakers, not jet-setting runaways looking for headlines. If you don’t show up to work, you get fired.”

Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Abbott filed an emergency appeal with the state Supreme Court to remove Democratic caucus chair Rep. Gene Wu from office, calling him “the ringleader” of lawmakers who left the state in recent days, and arguing the move constitutes “abandonment of their office.” In response, Wu said, “I took an oath to the Constitution, not a politician’s agenda, and I will not be the one to break that oath.”

The New York Times reported that the Trump administration has been separating migrant children from their families. In at least nine cases, immigrant parents have been given the choice of self-deporting with their children or remaining in immigration detention while their children are sent to a shelter for unaccompanied children.

The Times also reported that ICE walked back a plan to offer $200 bonuses to agents for each immigrant deported within seven days of being arrested and $100 for those deported within two weeks. The reversal came less than four hours after the incentive was reportedly announced in an email to ICE staff, shortly after the Times asked the agency for a comment on the program. DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin claimed the program never existed, saying, “No such policy is in effect or has ever been in effect.”

A federal judge blocked the Trump administration from terminating $4 billion in federal funding allocated by Congress to pay for natural disaster mitigation projects through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Trump said he would consider using the military at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics to keep the games “safe.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that the Trump administration is cutting $500 million worth of contracts for developing mRNA vaccines, which were used to rapidly develop COVID-19 vaccines. A former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority warned that the move “puts every American at greater risk.”

On Truth Social, Trump threatened to have the federal government take control of Washington, DC, if it “doesn’t get its act together” after police say a former DOGE employee known as “Big Balls” was assaulted over the weekend. He also called for minors as young as 14 years old who are charged with violent crimes to be tried as adults in court, and “lock them up for a long time.” Trump, however, cannot take over DC by executive order, and would be required to go through Congress to do so.

The Government Accountability Office concluded that the Trump administration’s decision to freeze $8 billion in funding to the National Institutes of Health was illegal, marking the fifth time this year the congressional watchdog agency found the White House unlawfully impounded funds previously allocated by Congress.

Some probationary employees at FEMA were informed via email that they are being immediately reassigned to work with ICE, and have seven days to accept the reassignment or be fired from the agency.