President Donald Trump has been back in the Oval Office for three months – nearly 100 days. Does it feel like three years to anyone else?

Trump’s assault on democracy has not relented. Over the last seven days, his administration and allies stepped up their attacks on academic freedom, the judiciary, and migrants. At the same time, the country also witnessed more pushback – from a senator traveling to El Salvador to meet with a mistakenly deported man to a judge threatening to open contempt proceedings against Trump officials.

Here’s ‘This Week in Democracy – Week 13’:

The Washington Post reported that a senior Social Security Administration executive was escorted out of his office by security and placed on leave after he objected to the Trump government’s effort to add thousands of living immigrants to the agency’s deaths database. Putting someone who is alive on the death database prevents them from being able to legally earn wages, and, according to the Post, “officials hoped, [spur] them to leave the country.”

CNN reported that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has administered lie detector tests to roughly 50 staffers, including FEMA’s acting administrator and other agency officials, in an effort to identify potential leaks of national security information.

The ACLU filed a third lawsuit to block the Trump administration from using the Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelans currently detained in Colorado to El Salvador.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Twitter that the US deported 10 more migrants to El Salvador’s mega-prison over the weekend.

The Trump administration argued it has no legal obligation to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the US, falsely claiming it only has to admit him into the country if the El Salvador government chooses to release him.

The Washington Post reported that the State Department found that the Trump administration failed to produce any evidence showing that Tufts University student Rumeysa Ozturk engaged in antisemitic activities or supported a terrorist organization, raising doubts about the government’s deportation case against her.

After ‘60 Minutes’ broadcast segments on Ukraine and Greenland, Trump called for CBS to lose its broadcasting license, baselessly referring to the news program as “a dishonest Political Operative” and urging FCC chairman Brendan Carr to “impose the maximum fines and punishment” for the network’s “unlawful and illegal behavior.”

On Truth Social, Trump said New York State Attorney General Letitia James should resign, calling her a “totally corrupt politician” and a “wacky crook.” In 2022, James’ office sued the Trump Organization for fraud, resulting in over $450 million in fines and Trump being barred from operating any business in New York for three years.

Five former Jan. 6 prosecutors signed on to a letter calling for an investigation of interim US Attorney for DC Ed Martin over the probes he opened into political opponents, for aiding defendants he previously represented, and for engaging in improper communication practices.

A group of US universities sued the Department of Energy over a policy change that would reduce federal research funding for the post-secondary institutions.

Mohsen Mahdawi, a Palestinian student and green card holder who led demonstrations at Columbia University, went to a citizenship interview, only to be arrested by ICE agents . Later that day, a federal judge temporarily blocked Mahdawi from being deported or removed from Vermont while his lawyers challenge the legality of his deportation.

On Truth Social, Trump blamed Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for Russia’s war in Ukraine, saying they “did an absolutely horrible job in allowing this travesty to happen.” Trump said the war never would’ve happened if the 2020 election wasn’t “rigged.”

The White House website published an article titled “The NPR, PBS Grift Has Ripped Us Off for Too Long.” The article accused the public broadcasters of spreading “radical, woke propaganda disguised as ‘news.’” Among the “examples” of so-called propaganda the article referenced were a 2024 documentary about reparations, a 2020 Sesame Street town hall on CNN titled “Coming Together: Standing Up To Racism,” and a 2020 podcast on fat-phobia and its racist past.

Meanwhile, Martin sent a letter to the editor of a medical journal asking if the publication is partisan in relation to “various scientific debates,” along with how it handles “misinformation” and “competing viewpoints.”

On Fox, White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller claimed that returning Abrego Garcia to the US would constitute a “kidnapping” and an “invasion of El Salvador’s sovereignty,” adding that he was “not mistakenly sent to El Salvador,” despite the Trump administration admitting so in court.

After Harvard University said it would not comply with a list of demands from the Trump administration, the government announced it was freezing $2.3 billion in federal funding to the school.

A federal judge blocked the Trump administration from revoking the legal status and work permits of over 500,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela who entered the US under a Biden-era parole program.

An AP reporter and photographer attempted to join the press pool in the Oval Office, but were denied access , despite a court order prohibiting the Trump administration from blocking AP reporters from covering White House events.

A federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deporting Venezuelan migrants in Colorado to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump’s roughly $1 billion in deals with prominent law firms have been facilitated by his personal attorney Boris Epshteyn, who has been indicted in Arizona for trying to help overturn the 2020 election (he has pleaded not guilty).

The non-profit organization Protect Democracy Project sued the Office of Management and Budget and its director Russell Vought for removing a database on the office’s website that shows how federal funding is disbursed to agencies.

Meanwhile, the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency sent a criminal referral letter to the Justice Department requesting an investigation into James for allegedly "falsifying records” to receive favorable loan terms. James’ office responded by saying she “will not be intimidated by bullies – no matter who they are.”

CNN reported that Letitia James is reviewing possible insider trading by Trump administration officials and associates in connection with the president’s 90-day tariff pause.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene disclosed that she purchased up to $315,000 in stock the day before and on the day Trump announced he was pausing his massive tariff plan.

Trump also attacked CNN, baselessly claiming the network doesn’t want to cover positive polling about his presidency because “they hate our country.”

Before the press pool entered the Oval Office for the meeting, Trump was heard on a government live stream telling Bukele he wants to go after the “home-growns” next, suggesting he would send US citizens to El Salvador. Speaking to reporters, Trump said he has no problem sending naturalized American citizens there.

Trump hosted El Salvador President Nayib Bukele for a White House visit. During an Oval Office meeting, Attorney General Pam Bondi said that it was up to El Salvador to decide if it wanted to return Abrego Garcia to the US. Shortly after, Bukele claimed that he does not have the power to do so.

NBC News reported that documents filed by the Trump administration in the case to deport Mahmoud Khalil included unverified tabloid articles about the former Columbia University student. Additionally, some documents included claims about Khalil that are “clearly erroneous because timelines don’t match.”

The Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) announced it is creating investment portfolios to support “non-woke” companies. Trump, the majority shareholder of TMTG, stands to financially benefit from the move.

A federal judge temporarily blocked most of Trump’s sanctions against law firm Susman Godfrey, one of many firms the president has targeted through executive orders.

In another case, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to unfreeze billions of dollars dedicated to funding climate and infrastructure projects.

On Truth Social, Trump accused Comcast of trying to avoid lawsuits by spinning off MSNBC, calling the media conglomerate and its chairman Brian Roberts “a disgrace to the integrity of Broadcasting.”

The Justice Department fired the immigration lawyer previously put on administrative leave after he admitted in court that Abrego Garcia’s deportation never should have happened.

The NAACP sued the Trump administration over its anti-DEI policies in schools, arguing that it violates the Civil Rights Act.

A federal judge launched a two-week inquiry into the Trump administration’s refusal to facilitate the return of Abrego Garcia to the US, saying “nothing has been done” to do so.

Reuters reported that Dan Caldwell, one of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s top advisers, was escorted from the Pentagon and placed on administrative leave over an alleged “unauthorized disclosure” of information. Politico reported that the Pentagon’s deputy chief of staff was also placed on administrative leave.

Speaking to reporters later, Homan said leaders of sanctuary cities and states should “absolutely” be prosecuted and potentially incarcerated, saying “hold tight on that one, because it’s coming.”

On Fox, border czar Tom Homan said that if Abrego Garcia were to be returned to the US, he would be “detained and removed” again.

Rubio announced the cancellation of 139 grants worth $214 million in an effort to reduce the State Department’s spending. Meanwhile, a DOGE associate who helped dismantle USAID was named acting head of foreign interference at the State Department.

Trump signed a memorandum to stop undocumented immigrants and other “ineligible” people from receiving Social Security benefits. (The Social Security Act requires nonresidents to have legal status in order to access benefits, or be a representative payee on behalf of an eligible beneficiary, which could include elderly individuals or children and adults living with disabilities).

Leavitt also noted that Trump wants Harvard University to apologize “for the egregious antisemitism that took place on their college campus against Jewish American students.”

During a press briefing, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the prospect of sending US citizens to El Salvador is “a legal question that the president is looking into.”

CNN reported that the Trump administration is considering closing up to 30 foreign embassies and consulates.

Trump threatened to strip Harvard of its tax-exempt status if the university “keeps pushing political, ideological, and terrorist inspired/supporting ‘Sickness,’” suggesting it should instead be taxed as a “Political Entity.”

On Truth Social, Trump claimed that Harvard University has “lost its way,” saying the school has hired “almost all woke, Radical Left, idiots and ‘birdbrains,’ that it’s no longer “even a decent place of learning,” and it should no longer receive federal funding.

He also complained about the ruling blocking his administration from revoking the legal status of over 500,000 migrants, calling the judge “radicalized” and saying the courts are “totally OUT OF CONTROL.”

CNN reported that the Trump administration is planning to cut about one-third of the federal health budget, including slashing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) by more than 40%, and decimating programs focused on domestic HIV/AIDS prevention, gun violence, youth violence prevention, drowning, minority health and others. The plan would also consolidate dozens of health programs and departments into the “Administration for a Healthy America.”

A federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration from implementing cuts to university federal research funding by the Energy Department.

Judge James Boasberg found that there is probable cause to hold Trump administration officials in criminal contempt for their “willful disregard” of his court order to halt deportations under the Alien Enemies Act. Boasberg said the administration can “purge” its contempt by returning the individuals to the US that he ordered not to be sent to El Salvador and give them due process.

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland traveled to El Salvador to get answers about the deportation of Abrego Garcia and the failure to return him to the US. Van Hollen met with the country’s vice president, who he says told him that the country is continuing to hold the Maryland father in custody because “the Trump administration is paying the government of El Salvador to keep him” at the notorious prison known as CECOT.

Federal judges in Nevada and California temporarily blocked the Trump administration from immediately deporting two Venezuelan men under the Alien Enemies Act.

Twenty-one individuals whose death sentences were commuted by Biden to life in prison sued the Trump administration, saying his executive order directing Bondi to ensure they are “imprisoned in conditions consistent with the monstrosity of their crimes and the threats they pose” is unconstitutional.

The DC circuit court blocked a federal judge’s ruling that directed the disbursement of at least $14 million in Biden-era climate federal grants, with the funds remaining frozen while the court examines the ruling.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and State Attorney General Rob Bonta sued the Trump administration in an effort to block tariffs, arguing the president doesn’t have the authority to unilaterally impose them.

Bondi announced the DOJ filed a lawsuit against Maine, challenging the state’s policy on trans athletes competing in girls’ and women’s sports. Maine Gov. Janet Mills says there are at most only two trans athletes participating in school sports.

The New York Times reported that the nine law firms that signed agreements with the Trump administration to provide a cumulative total of nearly $1 billion in pro bono legal work could end up helping Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency, aiding the Justice Department and represent Trump or his allies if they become the subject of investigations.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem sent a letter to Harvard University requesting records on international students who have allegedly participated in “dangerous or violent activity” or risk losing its Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, meaning the school would no longer be allowed to admit international students. Noem also announced the termination of over $2.7 million in DHS grants to the university, saying in a news release that Harvard is “unfit to be entrusted with taxpayer dollars.”

A third Pentagon employee was placed on administrative leave, with CNN reporting that the official was escorted out of the Defense Department’s headquarters. CNN quoted an unnamed defense source as saying: “This is a purge of people who had disagreements with the Pentagon chief of staff.”

Rubio announced the State Department will close its Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference office, claiming it “spent millions of dollars to actively silence and censor the voices of Americans they were supposed to be serving.” Share

The IRS is reportedly considering revoking Harvard’s tax-exempt status.

The Wall Street Journal reported that El Salvador’s Bukele is planning to double the size of the country’s mega-prison, which is already the world’s largest prison, to hold up to 80,000 people. The article notes that “any prison expansion would likely be geared toward holding more foreign inmates.”

Sebastian Gorka, a deputy assistant to the president and the White House senior director for counterterrorism, suggested that individuals who oppose the deportation of Abrego Garcia (who has not been convicted of any crime) may be “aiding and abetting a terrorist.”

On Twitter, FCC Chair Brendan Carr went after Comcast, saying their news networks “spent days misleading the American public” about Abrego Garcia’s case after the White House complained that MSNBC didn’t carry a press briefing about deportations live. He wrote, “Comcast knows that federal law requires its licensed operations to serve the public interest. News distortion doesn’t cut it.”