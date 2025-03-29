It’s the 10th installment of ‘This Week in Democracy,’ Zeteo’s ongoing project documenting the growing authoritarianism in the US. And sadly, this might easily be one of the longest lists yet.

From Signalgate to masked ICE agents arresting more international students, here’s a look at how Donald Trump, his administration (ahem, Michael Waltz and Pete Hegseth), and their allies endangered US national security, appeared to have committed a blatant war crime, threatened and weakened democracy, and either violated or undermined the US Constitution:

Reuters reported that thousands of federal agents have been reassigned to crack down on undocumented immigrants, including agents responsible for hunting down child abusers.

The Washington Post reported that the IRS is close to making an agreement with ICE to use confidential tax data to locate undocumented immigrants. The move is reported to be “unusual, if not unprecedented” and could “ reduce tax collections ” if undocumented immigrants fear the IRS will report them to immigration officials.

On Truth Social, Trump demanded a “full throated apology” from Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills, along with a statement that she will “never make such an unlawful challenge to the federal government again” after Mills refused to implement a ban on trans athletes in girls’ and women’s sports.

In a court filing, the Trump administration added new allegations to its case against Mahmoud Khalil, claiming he willfully engaged in immigration fraud by failing to disclose his membership in several organizations, including the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), in his application to become a permanent US resident. One of Khalil’s attorneys, Marc Van Der Hout, called the allegations "completely meritless” and said Khalil was not a “member” of UNRWA; he simply did one of his three Columbia-approved internships there.

The Daily Beast reported that the Trump administration may soon begin inspecting the social media accounts of green card and citizenship applicants for “hostile attitudes” toward the US or sympathy for terrorists.

After law firm Paul Weiss made an agreement to provide the Trump administration $40 million worth of pro-bono legal services in exchange for the president rescinding an executive order targeting the company, its chairman sent an email to staffers that noted “our firm faced an existential crisis” and that “the executive order could easily have destroyed our firm.”

Prominent conservative legal scholar and retired federal appeals Judge J. Michael Luttig penned a damning op-ed in the New York Times, claiming Trump is “declaring war” on the judicial system and provoking “a constitutional crisis.”

He also railed against the New York Times, calling chief White House correspondent Peter Baker “Liddle” and a “really bad writer” and saying, “the only two people with less talent” than Baker are his wife and New Yorker staff writer, Susan Glasser, and the Time’s Maggie Haberman, whom he called “Maggot.”

On Truth Social, Trump whined about ‘60 Minutes’ doing a segment on Biden supporter George Clooney, calling the program “highly discredited” and continuing to baselessly claim that the show “fraudulently inserted fake answers” into its 2024 election interview with Kamala Harris.

Yunseo Chung, a 21-year-old Columbia University student who has lived in the US since she was 7, filed a lawsuit against Trump and other administration officials after immigration agents tried to arrest and deport her for apparently participating in pro-Palestinian demonstrations. A federal judge later temporarily blocked the Trump administration from detaining Chung.

As Mehdi pointed out , the Signal chat revealed a blatant war crime committed by the Trump administration in Yemen on March 15.

Hegseth also attacked Goldberg, saying, “You’re talking about a deceitful and highly discredited so-called ‘journalist’ who’s made a profession of peddling hoaxes time and time again.”

Asked by a reporter about the Signal group chat, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said , “Nobody was texting war plans.” That claim was disputed by the chain of messages later published by The Atlantic, which included the exact timings of the strikes and the planes and drones used – information that was highly classified at the time.

Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, published a bombshell article revealing he had been added to a chat group of senior Trump administration officials, including Cabinet members. The Signal group chat focused on highly-sensitive, detailed plans for military strikes in Yemen. National security adviser Mike Waltz later took “ full responsibility ” for the chat.

Court filings revealed that eight women who were sent to El Salvador were returned to the US. One of the returned migrants claimed she was told El Salvador’s president wouldn’t accept women. Another immigrant was returned because they were from Nicaragua, not Venezuela.

During a court hearing, a federal appeals judge told a Department of Justice (DOJ) lawyer that “Nazis got better treatment under the Alien Enemies Act” than those sent to El Salvador by the Trump administration.

In a court filing, the Trump administration invoked the state secrets privilege in the Alien Enemies Act case, notifying the court that “no further information will be provided.”

Drop Site reported that the US conducted airstrikes on an oncology hospital under construction in Saada, Yemen.

On Fox, AG Bondi warned Rep. Jasmine Crockett to “tread very carefully” with her comments about Musk, claiming that the Texas Democrat is “threatening lives” and calling for “further insurrection” after she said she wants to see Musk “taken down.”

After the settlement with Paul Weiss, Trump warned that “law firms have to behave themselves.”

A coalition of advocacy groups, including the NAACP, sued the Trump administration in an effort to stop the dismantling of the Department of Education.

Fox host Brian Kilmeade called for the end of due process for immigrants, saying “it’s not practical” and that “they don’t deserve it.”

A federal judge temporarily blocked Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing the private data of individuals at several federal agencies.

A federal judge temporarily banned the enforcement of Trump’s executive order barring trans people from the US military.

The Trump administration, in an emergency appeal, asked the Supreme Court to allow it to continue its efforts to fire thousands of probationary workers across the federal government.

The Supreme Court denied a request from Trump ally Steve Wynn to overturn the 1964 ruling in New York Times v. Sullivan, which found that public figures must prove “actual malice” in defamation cases.

Trump also announced that any country that buys oil or gas from Venezuela will face a 25% tariff on any trade it does with the US.

On Truth Social, Trump announced Alina Habba as the interim US attorney for the District of New Jersey. Habba, who currently serves as counselor to the president and previously worked as a legal spokesperson for Trump, was threatened with imprisonment by the judge in Trump’s defamation trial for her behavior. She was also sanctioned in the 2022 Clinton conspiracy case. Habba recently came under fire for calling herself a “big fan” of alleged human trafficker Andrew Tate.

Trump nominated Leo Brent Bozell III as the US Ambassador to South Africa. Bozell, a conservative activist and writer, once said Barack Obama looks “like a skinny ghetto crackhead.”

A report from the Yemen Data Project found that more civilians were killed in the first week of Trump’s bombing campaign in Yemen than in the 12 months of US-UK strikes conducted under the Biden administration from January 2024 to January 2025.

CBS News reported that the Trump administration quietly paused the processing of green card applications for some individuals, including approved refugees.

In an interview, Trump falsely claimed Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by law enforcement during the Jan. 6 insurrection after attempting to climb through a broken window of the Capitol, was “innocently standing there” and “trying to sort of hold back the crowd.” He added that he would “look into” the Babbitt family’s wrongful death suit.

Trump said he’s considering creating a government “compensation fund” for pardoned Jan. 6 insurrectionists. Share

Rumeysa Ozturk, a 30-year-old Turkish student at Tufts University who co-wrote an op-ed in a student newspaper criticizing the school’s response to the pro-Palestinian movement, was arrested by plainclothes masked immigration officers in Somerville, Massachusetts, as she was on her way to break her Ramadan fast. She was taken to several detention centers before being flown to a Louisiana ICE facility, despite a court order that said she wasn’t supposed to be taken out of the state without notice.

A federal appeals court ruled the Trump administration can halt the approval of new refugees in the US but it must admit those who were conditionally accepted before the president suspended the country’s refugee admissions system.

A US district judge blocked Kari Lake, Trump’s special adviser to the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), and the administration from terminating federal funding for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

A government watchdog group sued Hegseth and other Trump administration officials, arguing that using Signal to discuss military plans violated federal records laws.

Two faculty and national labor unions sued the Trump administration for cutting $400 million in federal funding for public health research at Columbia University.

House Speaker Mike Johnson floated the possibility of eliminating some federal courts, telling reporters that Congress has the authority to “eliminate an entire district court.” He later clarified it wasn’t meant as a threat.

Trump separately called Goldberg a “sleazebag” and said he’s “basically bad for the country.”

On Fox, Waltz claimed he didn’t know Goldberg, calling him the “bottom scum of journalists” and baselessly suggesting he may have hacked the group chat.

Trump signed an executive order making changes to election laws, including requiring proof of US citizenship on voter registration forms. States that don’t comply with the directive could lose federal funding. The order also directs the attorney general to take action against states that count ballots received after election day in federal elections. The order also gives DOGE access to state voter lists, which could result in voter purges.

He also signed another executive order targeting a law firm that once employed Andrew Weissman, the former deputy to Robert Mueller, who investigated Russian interference in the 2016 election. The order suspends security clearances of the firm’s employees, terminates government contracts, and orders a review of the firm’s compliance with civil rights laws against racial bias.

Trump pardoned Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, who testified against the family in a congressional investigation by House Republicans. Archer was convicted in 2022 for defrauding a Native American tribe and sentenced to a year and a day in prison. The pardon means Archer won’t serve any time behind bars and erases tens of millions of dollars in forfeitures and restitution.

Trump said he asked national security adviser Waltz, the same person who added Goldberg to the war plans group chat, to probe the security of Signal. Trump also would not rule out the federal government using the app in the future.

Trump told reporters he would “love” to cut taxpayer funding to NPR and PBS, calling them “very biased.” He reiterated those calls later on Truth Social, urging Congress to defund the networks, baselessly calling them a “giant scam” and “arms of the radical left Democrat Party.”

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced it would pull back over $11 billion in COVID-19-related funds for state and local public health departments and other health organizations.

HHS hired vaccine skeptic David Geier to lead a federal study about the connection between immunizations and autism. Geier was once disciplined for practicing medicine without a license, and he published papers about scientifically debunked theories claiming vaccines increase the risk of autism.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration plans to freeze tens of millions of dollars in federal funding for Planned Parenthood and other family-planning organizations during an examination of their diversity, equity and inclusion practices.

Trump hinted that he may sign an executive order ending sanctuary cities “very shortly.”