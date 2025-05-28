President Donald Trump gestures to US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts after he was sworn in for his second presidency on Jan. 20, 2025. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In four terse paragraphs last week, the US Supreme Court quietly took another step towards crowning Donald Trump king of the United States of America.

The case is Trump v. Wilcox, and it involves the wonky question of whether to pause a lower court’s orders reinstating two senior-level officials – Gwynne Wilcox of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) and Cathy Harris of the Merits Systems Protection Board (MSPB) – whom Trump unceremoniously fired. Six of the nine justices answered “yes.”

At first blush, the question in Wilcox sounds boring and insignificant – especially given the Trump administration’s rampant violations of pivotal constitutional guarantees like due process and free speech. Yet the ruling’s implications are far-ranging, reflecting an unhealthy appetite for fundamentally reshaping the structure of the federal government in deference to Trump.