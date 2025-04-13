Spring is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than a wardrobe refresh? And you’re in luck, because Zeteo’s merch shop has something for everyone.

We’ve got different kinds of hoodies, an embroidered pullover, a couple of different mugs, and, yes, even tote bags. So what are you waiting for? Check out Zeteo’s merch selection at shop.zeteo.com.

And as a special thank you to paid subscribers, we’re offering a limited time 20% discount on all of our products (scroll down to the bottom for the code)! Who doesn’t love a good discount, right?

But, seriously, your small purchase at our new online store will go a long way in supporting our work and helping keep this media accountability movement going… and growing.

Please note that everything in our store is made on demand, only when you order it, so we don’t accept returns unless there is something wrong with the product. Delivery is free only for orders placed within the United States.

Discount code is below the paywall…