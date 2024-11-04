Have you been wishing you could ask questions about this year’s election to a sitting member of Congress? Be it about Jill Stein, Gaza, Harris, Trump, the swing states, or anything else? Well, now’s your chance!

In an exclusive Town Hall Q&A for paid subscribers TODAY at 12pm ET, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, will be coming online to hear from you and answer your questions ahead of Tuesday’s presidential election.

Rep. Jayapal was one of the earliest members of congress to call for a ceasefire in Israel’s war on Gaza, last October. She has also voted against sending military aid to Israel, citing the lacking of conditions on that aid. “We cannot continue to watch the carnage and have the US military assistance be a part of that carnage,” she said in April. “This is sort of an Iraq War moment.”

However, Jayapal, like other progressive Democrats in Congress, has endorsed Kamala Harris for president and is warning Donald Trump would be worse for the Palestinians.

To join this unique and timely live Zoom conversation, moderated by Mehdi, sign up now here: