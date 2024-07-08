The two rounds in France's legislative elections have been a rollercoaster of surprises. Following the surge of support for the far-right party in the initial round when the Rassemblement National or National Rally came first, the second round on Sunday saw a high turnout pushing them down to third place instead.

Tactical voting ensured that the newly formed coalition of left-wing parties (Nouveau Front Populaire or New Popular Front), and the centrist parties close to French President Emmanuel Macron, came first and second respectively.

But France is still in a state of uncertainty - as it is unclear who will be appointed as new Prime Minister by President Macron when no party has a clear majority. And until when will the far-right party be kept at bay?

In this special interview to analyze the results, Team Zeteo asks French politics commentator and legal expert Rim-Sarah Alouane about what happens next, and what lessons for the rest of Europe.