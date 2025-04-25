It’s day 94 of Trump 2.0, and in a time when Medicare and Medicaid are under threat, health in America might be about to get worse.

On the latest episode of ‘America Unhinged’ on YouTube, Francesca Fiorentini and Wajahat Ali discuss Health Secretary RFK Jr’s dangerous rhetoric linking vaccines to autism. In his plan to eradicate autism, RFK has even gone far enough to suggest creating a national registry of autistic Americans, sparking major privacy and ethics concerns.

Wajahat points out that registries were used in Nazi Germany, explaining, “The disabled were among the first to be killed along with Jews.”

He says of RFK’s recent pronouncements about autistic people, “This is the type of guy with a crank eugenics understanding of science, conspiracy theories, a person who is so enamored by his own alleged brilliance… who is in charge of our health and human services saying such deeply offensive things against the autistic community.”

Meanwhile, the anti-vax movement is growing within the US as some in the fitness and wellness communities fall down the MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) pipeline. Derek Beres, co-host of the Conspirituality podcast, notes that RFK and other key figures in the Department of Health and Human Services have financial interests in pseudoscience.

He tells Francesca and Wajahat, “If you can create a situation where everything ‘Western medicine’ or ‘pharma-driven’ is seen as evil, and you’re selling these natural solutions, that’s very seductive and that’s very profitable for these people.”

“When people are only looking out for their own self-interests, it builds and you don’t think about the downstream consequences. And that’s what we’re experiencing right now,” he adds.

Watch the episode above to hear the full discussion, including Francesca and Wajahat’s reaction to Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s visit to Yale.

Tune into ‘America Unhinged’ and join the live chat Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8pm ET over on Zeteo’s YouTube channel. Tell your friends, too!

And if you’re a paid subscriber, let us know in the comments what you’d like Francesca and Wajahat to cover next!

If you enjoy ‘America Unhinged,’ support independent journalism and the work of Zeteo, please consider donating to support our mission of delivering unfiltered news, bold opinions, and diverse voices.

Share

In case you missed them, here are some recent stories from Zeteo: