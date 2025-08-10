Democratic lawmakers from Texas hold a press conference in Boston on Aug. 6, 2025, after leaving their state to deny Republicans the quorum needed to redraw the state's congressional districts. Photo by Lauren Owens Lambert via Reuters

The saying goes that “everything is bigger in Texas,” but the Lone Star State’s norm-shattering, mid-decade redistricting push is just a small piece of a far larger, nationwide power grab that would make Emperor Palpatine blush.

“Back of the envelope math… Democrats could lose 42 seats,” GOP strategist Alex deGrasse told a giggling Steve Bannon on the latter’s increasingly aptly named ‘War Room’ podcast Thursday.

DeGrasse, a longtime senior adviser to almost UN Ambassador Elise Stefanik (so close!), and Bannon were discussing the MAGA right’s newest scheme: a three-pronged strategy to lock Democrats out of political power, perhaps forever. “This will echo down through the ages right now because you will not reverse this for decades and decades and decades,” Bannon proclaimed in a follow-up conversation with deGrasse on Friday.

“This is the ballgame, Steve… That is why Democrats are spiraling, and that is why RINOs are out there freaking out.”

Just how will the GOP secure some 40 new seats?

The States That Could Be Next