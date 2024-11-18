Israeli Knesset member Ofer Cassif addresses supporters on March 23, 2021. Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images

On Tuesday, November 19 at 4pm ET Mehdi will be hosting a timely Town Hall Q&A for Zeteo’s paid subscribers with Israeli parliamentarian Ofer Cassif – it’s sure to be a great, even provocative, conversation.

In case you don’t know him, Ofer Cassif is a firebrand politician. Vocally pro-Palestinian and critical of Israel’s occupation, even calling Palestinians fighting against the Israeli military in the West Bank “freedom fighters”, he’s been nothing short of controversial in Israeli politics.

From the left-wing, Arab-majority Hadash-Ta’al Party, Cassif has been in the Knesset for nearly five years… and was just suspended last Monday by an unanimous vote over comments he’s made about the Israeli military and government.

“The terror supporter Ofer Cassif should be permanently expelled from the Israeli Knesset and deported to Syria,” declared far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir. “Six months is not enough.”

Cassif wasn’t moved. Following Monday’s vote, he defended his rhetoric:

“I will not be silenced by this outrageous decision! I will never stay silent on war crimes, famine and the slaughter in Gaza,” he wrote on Twitter. “I am proud to be among those who are persecuted by this bloody evil government and keep on fighting for an immediate ceasefire, for the return of the hostages, for a just peace and the end of the vicious occupation.”

Join us on Tuesday at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm GMT for the live conversation with Ofer Cassif. He’ll be talking about what’s just happened to him, the state of Israeli politics, and what Donald Trump’s return could mean for Israelis and Palestinians. Plus, he’s taking your questions!

This Town Hall Q&A event is exclusively for paid subscribers. Please sign up via the link below soon, as space is limited. Entrance to the Zoom event is first come, first served.