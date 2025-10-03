US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participate in a press conference at the White House on Sept. 29. Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are once again threatening to “finish the job” in Gaza if Hamas does not accept the White House’s new 20-point “peace” plan for Gaza.

But just how bad would this plan be for Palestinians in Gaza? (Were Palestinians involved at all in helping draft it?) And does it really “deserve praise” as the Economist wrote on Thursday?

To help make sense of it all, Zeteo is hosting an exclusive Town Hall Q&A for paid subscribers with acclaimed Palestinian lawyer and Zeteo contributor Diana Buttu.

Buttu is based in Haifa. She served as a legal adviser to the Palestinian negotiating team in the early 2000s, and is the author of Zeteo’s Diary From a Palestinian in Israel. She has been reporting on Israeli-Palestinian negotiations for decades.

The conversation will be moderated by Zeteo political correspondent Prem Thakker, who will also be taking questions from attendees.

The Town Hall is for paid subscribers and will take place TODAY, October 3 at 3pm ET (12 pm PT / 8pm BST). Register now below! Entrance is first come, first served.

