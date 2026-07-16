Tune In

After Trump’s primetime address tonight, scheduled at 9pm ET, head to zeteo.com and youtube.com/@zeteo to hear Mehdi and Swin break down the litany of lies the president will undoubtedly tell.

Donald Trump in the Oval Office on July 14, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Georgia may be one of the most important states in the United States for deciding the balance of power in Washington next year. And in the lead-up to November’s midterms, the state’s election board is working overtime to sow as much distrust as possible in the election results.

In support of these efforts, the Republican-led Georgia State Election Board has hired two election deniers to work as taxpayer-funded investigators. Those men, backed by state subpoena power, get to carry out probes based on their belief in President Donald Trump’s election lies.

These efforts and more are the byproduct of Trump’s incessant lies about the 2020 election, which a vast majority of Georgia Republicans falsely believe was stolen or rigged against Trump – despite a complete lack of evidence.

With control of Congress up for grabs and Democrats pledging to act as a check on Trump’s power, the Republican majority on the State Election Board – whom Trump called his “pitbulls fighting for honesty, transparency, and victory” at a 2024 rally in Atlanta – is leading the Georgia election-denial movement’s efforts to convince people that the November elections can’t be trusted, and that Democrats can only win if there is widespread fraud. At the center of those efforts are debunked fraud claims from 2020 in plurality-Black Fulton County, where the state’s largest Democratic voting bloc could decide the balance of power in Congress.