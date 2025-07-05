Washington DC’s distinguished National Press Club is partnering with Zeteo to host the capital’s first screening of our exclusive and acclaimed investigative documentary “Who Killed Shireen” on July 9th, and you’re invited!

From Biden administration cover-ups to shocking revelations out of Israel, our documentary will leave you shocked by what was hidden from the public. ‘Who Killed Shireen?’ made international headlines when it was released in May, and was featured everywhere from CNN and the New York Times to NPR, Al Jazeera, The Guardian, and yes, even the Times of Israel. And you will understand why once you buy your tickets to watch it at the National Press Club this coming Wednesday evening.

As a bonus, Zeteo will bring you more than just a film to watch, but also a live panel discussion that you can participate in with your own questions from the audience. Mehdi will be on the panel, along with Pulitzer Prize-nominated journalist Dion Nissenbaum (the lead investigator in the film), Washington DC Bureau Chief of Al Jazeera Abderrahim Foukara, and others to be announced very soon!

Tickets

Remaining tickets for this event are limited, and the screening is just days away, so if you’d like to come, we encourage purchasing them soon.

In case you missed it, Zeteo has already launched a new documentary on Palestinians that highlights Israel’s illegal targeting of Gaza’s healthcare system and its workers. If you’re a paid subscriber, you can watch the documentary by clicking on the link below: