Attendees at a debate between Democratic candidates Cait Conley, Beth Davidson, and Effie Phillips-Staley. Photo by USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect.

New polling conducted by Data for Progress and commissioned by the campaign of Democratic candidate Effie Phillips-Staley shows astonishing numbers in New York’s 17th US House district. It’s one of a handful of seats that voted for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and a House Republican (Mike Lawler) in 2024 but the numbers underscore seismic changes among rank-and-file Democratic voters.

In the suburban district outside New York City, according to the new poll, Democrats sympathize more with Palestinians than with Israelis by a 26-point margin.

The pro-Palestine New York mayor, Zohran Mamdani, enjoys +64 favorability, while the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC has a -32 unfavorability. In other words, in the US House district that is home to Bill and Hillary Clinton, Mamdani is 96 points more popular than a lobby group that supported the Democratic former first couple.

Lawler, the sitting Republican congressman, recently introduced a resolution to condemn the progressive streamer Hasan Piker. In the Data for Progress poll, most Democrats in Lawler’s district didn’t know enough about Piker to give an opinion, but among Democrats who did, he had a +1 favorability rating.