It had been a while since I watched anything truly entertaining on TV. Life had been consumed by work, dealing with the logistical and emotional toll of the LA wildfires, following the devastating developments in Gaza, and trying to make sense of the ever-unfolding drama surrounding President Donald Trump, leaving little room for leisure. The world felt heavy, and I had little energy left for entertainment.

But on Friday night, my wife and I finally decided we needed a break. We sat down, intending to unwind, and saw an ad for ‘Mo’ season 2. Recalling how funny and sharp ‘Mo’ season 1 was, we figured we’d watch an episode. One episode turned into two, then three – and before we knew it, the night ended only when we finished episode eight. It was that good. ‘Mo’ managed to offer something I hadn't realized I needed: a blend of humor, heart, and deeply resonant storytelling that simultaneously provided an escape and a powerful reflection on the very issues I had been immersed in.

If the first installment of Mohammed Amer and Ramy Youssef’s creation, released in 2022, was a deeply personal yet universally resonant portrayal of a Palestinian refugee navigating life in Houston, season two ups the ante. This time, the stakes are higher, the laughs sharper, and the heartbreaks more profound. ‘Mo’ remains one of the most hilarious and heart-rending shows on television, effortlessly straddling the line between comedy and social commentary.

Palestine, Occupation, and Immigration at Center