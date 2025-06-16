Mehdi vs Piers Morgan on Iran
Zeteo's editor-in-chief debated — and factchecked — the UK TV host on Iran's nuclear program, the IAEA report, Israel's nukes, and more.
Mehdi went back on Piers Morgan's show on Monday to discuss and debate Israel's attack on Iran, the escalating conflict in the Middle East, and the two countries' respective nuclear programs.
“If Israel cared about stopping a nuclear weapon, you would go back into a nuclear deal that prevents Iran from a weapon,” Mehdi says, pointing out that Israel killed the lead nuclear negotiator last week in Iran, and pressured Trump to tear up the Iran nuclear deal in 2018.
“You and I rejected Putin’s bullshit argument in Ukraine,” Mehdi says, denouncing the idea of a “preventive” war. “You and I have rejected the Israeli bullshit argument now in Gaza … I don’t know why you’re believing them on this when you were rightly calling out the bullshit from the UK and the US in 2003 over Iraq.”
Mehdi also holds Piers’ feet to the fire about his tweet misrepresenting an IAEA report’s findings about the state of Iran’s nuclear program.
“If a weapon is a year away, you cannot say we’re under ‘imminent threat’,” Mehdi tells Piers. “That does not give you a right to self-defense. Otherwise, everyone in the world would go around just bombing people.”
Watch the full segment above to see Mehdi explain why Iran’s nuclear program can’t be terminated via a bombing campaign, how Netanyahu’s strikes could instead encourage Iran to make a nuclear weapon and fast, and why we should also be focusing on Israel’s stockpile of undeclared nuclear weapons.
Can we ask what the danger is if Iran has nukes? Obviously, it’s bad on proliferation grounds—all nukes should be destroyed ASAP.
But does anyone think Iran will nuke Tel Aviv and thus invite being turned to glass? That’s the assumption and it’s insane.
Iranian nukes theoretically constrain Israeli and US action. That’s it. That’s the threat. Sorta like the threat of China.
