Mehdi versus Piers Morgan on Lebanon, Gaza and Trump
Watch our editor-in-chief in a fiery onscreen clash with the host of 'Piers Uncensored' on-set in London.
It was a long time coming, but Zeteo’s Mehdi Hasan finally met Piers Morgan in person, face to face, and the result is quite something, as you can watch for yourself above.
The exchange, in London, covered the latest bombing and killing of civilians in Lebanon, the ‘pager attacks’ (you can guess who disagreed with the assertion this was not terrorism), Donald Trump’s racism, and much more.
Mehdi didn’t hold back, exposing double standards and Israeli government talking points and bringing a few receipts, including pointing out Piers’ inconsistency when it comes to Ukraine and Gaza.
Watch the full debate above, and if you are a paid subscriber to Zeteo, you can let us know your reactions and feedback in the comments below.
Look, I've said this before. Speaking with Piers is like trying to reason with a monkey. Enough said.
Is Piers deliberately playing ignorant of the facts that Oct 7 is not the beginning of this war ? How can he be so inhumane to think 1200 people is a greater casualty than 40,000 ? Racism? What is this ?