It was a long time coming, but Zeteo’s Mehdi Hasan finally met Piers Morgan in person, face to face, and the result is quite something, as you can watch for yourself above.

The exchange, in London, covered the latest bombing and killing of civilians in Lebanon, the ‘pager attacks’ (you can guess who disagreed with the assertion this was not terrorism), Donald Trump’s racism, and much more.

Mehdi didn’t hold back, exposing double standards and Israeli government talking points and bringing a few receipts, including pointing out Piers’ inconsistency when it comes to Ukraine and Gaza.

Watch the full debate above, and if you are a paid subscriber to Zeteo, you can let us know your reactions and feedback in the comments below.