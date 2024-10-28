These last few weeks have been especially challenging if you’ve been following the news. Israel has expanded its war in Gaza to Lebanon and most recently, Iran. The genocide in Gaza continues to worsen, with the UN warning that the “entire population of north Gaza is at risk of dying.” Not to mention the US presidential election, Sudan and a host of other issues.

In the US, we’ve now seen some Muslims endorsing Trump, the man who once proudly touted his ‘Muslim ban’, uses Palestinian as a pejorative and has said Biden should have allowed Benjamin Netanyahu to “finish the job”. We’ve seen Kamala Harris courting Republicans and the Biden administration failing to reign in Israel. (Harris and Trump are now neck and neck in the presidential race.) And there’s also the Jill Stein factor, where many have voiced they’ll be voting for her due to Gaza.

Mehdi himself has also been at the center of much debate on this topic. We are sure you have questions for him, and he’d love to speak directly with you - the Zeteo community - about all of the above.

So, Mehdi will be hosting a Town Hall ‘Ask Me Anything’ tomorrow, Tuesday, October 29th at 6pm Eastern Time / 3pm Pacific Time / 10pm GMT. To register, please click on the link below. Again, these live Town Halls are available to paid subscribers.

Zeteo was created as a media movement which you, loyal subscribers, are an essential part of. That’s why we host Town Hall Q&As like these, exclusively for paid subscribers, as a way to stay connected and help discuss the most important topics of our time. Zeteo is also a home for a diverse set of voices because we believe in the value of perspectives, of discussion, and debate.

LINK: