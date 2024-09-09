Trump and Harris. Photos by Jeenah Moon/Marco Bello via Getty Images

I’d love one day to get a chance to moderate a US presidential debate. But let’s be honest: I almost certainly never will. My style of interviewing and moderating is… ahem… a little tougher than most of my (former) colleagues in the US mainstream media.

Nevertheless, I’ll be watching live on Tuesday evening as ABC News hosts perhaps the biggest presidential debate of our lifetimes, in Philadelphia, with anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis in the moderator chairs.

How many of their questions will be softballs? Are there going to be follow-ups or – whisper it quietly – fact-checks? Will the moderators, as is so often the case, launder right-wing talking points as neutral-sounding questions, on everything from border policy to foreign policy?

We’ll have to wait and see. But for now, here are the seven questions I would ask Donald Trump if I were in the moderator chair in Philly on Tuesday, as well as seven questions for Kamala Harris.

FOR DONALD TRUMP:

FOR KAMALA HARRIS: