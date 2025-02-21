How do you celebrate a big achievement?

Because we here at Zeteo have been thinking about how to celebrate our 1-year anniversary (!) and we’ve decided we have to celebrate with you, our subscribers, in person, in as many cities as Mehdi can get to.

Thanks to you all, Zeteo has had a remarkable year and has shaken up the mainstream media news scene. And have you seen who recently joined us as contributors, here and here and here?

It’s a testament to the power of the people – people just like you. Together, we have built this huge platform where we can talk honestly about the genocide in Gaza, we can say “Palestine”, we can call racists… racists, and we can call out Nazi salutes and power grabs when we see them. We can be bold, we can be unfiltered, and we can truthfully comment on what’s happening in our world today. That’s worth celebrating!

Mehdi and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at Zeteo’s launch party event in Washington, DC’s Spy Museum on April 15, 2025 / Brendan Kownacki

So, join us. Beginning in April, we’re coming to New York, London, DC, Toronto, and LA where Mehdi and some very special guests will be recording panels and our most popular programs, including ‘We’re Not Kidding’, ‘Two Outspoken’, ‘UnShocked’, and ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ in front of a live audience. As a thank you for those who have financially supported us, paid subscribers will get early access tickets and a discount code; founding members will get first access, discounted tickets, and more.

We know you have a lot of emails to read, but please keep an eye out for the ones with links to the tickets coming soon – sadly, venues have limited capacity and these will sell out fast. Not all cities will go on sale at the same time, so stay tuned if you don’t see your city of choice just yet.

Thank you for all you’ve helped us build!