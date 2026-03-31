On this day in 1985, the first Wrestlemania event was held at Madison Square Garden in New York. Wrestlers included Mr. T and Hulk Hogan, with Muhammad Ali refereeing and timekeeping from Liberace. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Donald Trump soon got involved, first hosting the event at one of his Atlantic City casinos in 1988.

Good morning friends! It’s Prem. Wishing a happy April Fool’s Eve to all who celebrate – and a happy Farmworkers Day to all the hardworking people who give us the gift of sustenance. May we repay the favor.

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ messages leaked to Zeteo give a better picture of the man accused of seeking to kill a Palestinian-American activist; three United Nations peacekeepers were killed in Lebanon as Benjamin Netanyahu expands Israel’s illegal invasion; and the White House openly boasts about killing Iranian leaders for the crime of… disagreeing with them during nuclear negotiations.

Let’s get into it.

Caught Slacking

Pro-Palestinian activist Nerdeen Kiswani speaks during a press conference in City Hall Park on March 30, 2026, in New York City. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images.

The man accused of plotting to assassinate Nerdeen Kiswani, a Palestinian-American activist in New York, concerned colleagues at a previous job with provocative internal communications, according to sources and messages seen by Zeteo.

Alexander Heifler, 26, was arrested last week for an alleged plot to firebomb the home of Kiswani, who lives in Brooklyn with her infant son and husband.

Heifler reportedly identified as a member of the JDL 613 Brotherhood – a New York and New Jersey-based group that has taken inspiration from the Jewish Defense League, a violent extremist organization that was listed on the FBI terrorist list.

Leaked messages obtained by Zeteo show Heifler justifying genocidal language used by Israeli government officials and feeling paranoid about his safety amid Israel’s war on Gaza.