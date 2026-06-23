Claire Valdez, Brad Lander, Zohran Mamdani, and Darializa Avila Chevalier during a rally on June 18, 2026 in New York City. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images.

Earlier this month, during Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, Mayor Zohran Mamdani turned up in a Finals-themed ad alongside three candidates he’s backing for Congress: Brad Lander, Claire Valdez, and Darializa Avila Chevalier.

“This is the team. This is our year,” Mamdani said in the spot, funded by all three campaigns.

With that ad, Tuesday’s primaries became a test of how much the mayor’s endorsement is worth a year into his first term, and whether he can build a political machine. In recent weeks, pro-Israel interests and dark-money groups have poured cash into the race, to try to stymie Mamdani’s ascent as a kingmaker in New York.

Lander and Avila Chevalier are challenging Democratic incumbents, Reps. Dan Goldman and Adriano Espaillat. Valdez is running for the open seat of retiring Democratic Rep. Nydia Velázquez, against her chosen successor, Antonio Reynoso.

When it comes to the details, Mamdani’s “team” isn’t quite as unified as the ad might suggest. Of the three, only Valdez and Avila Chevalier have endorsed each other. (Like Mamdani, Valdez and Avila Chevalier are Democratic socialists, endorsed by the New York City Democratic Socialists of America.)

Lander – the former New York City Comptroller and a Mamdani ally from the mayoral race last year – hasn’t formally endorsed either candidate with whom he shared a court. He also cut a separate video with Reynoso, a longtime ally from their days on the City Council.

Still, if Mamdani’s candidates win on Tuesday, Mamdani won’t only be seen as a uniquely strong communicator or telegenic presence – but as a powerbroker.

Here’s who’s trying to stop him: