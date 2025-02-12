We’re 23 days into the second Trump administration, and despite campaigning on “America First,” Donald Trump is focused on everything but the country he’s supposed to be governing.

On the latest episode of ‘America Unhinged’ on YouTube, Francesca Fiorentini and Wajahat Ali unpack Trump's mob-boss rule, from threatening aid to Egypt and Jordan over Gaza to threatening the judges attempting to block the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) actions.

“[Trump] is just sort of a siphon for whatever Elon or Netanyahu tells him,” Francesca warns.

Plus, Rolling Stone Contributing Editor Noah Shachtman joins the show to discuss how Trump is using New York City Mayor Eric Adams' corruption case as leverage to further his agenda, and how his second administration compares to his first.

Watch the episode above to hear the full discussion and find out who Francesca picked as her ‘Reek of the Week’.

Tune into ‘America Unhinged’ Tuesdays and Thursdays live at 8pm ET over on Zeteo’s YouTube channel. Tell your friends, too!

And if you’re a paid subscriber, let us know in the comments what you’d like Francesca and Wajahat to cover next!

If you enjoy ‘America Unhinged’ and the work of Zeteo, please consider donating to support our mission of delivering unfiltered news, bold opinions, and diverse voices.

In case you missed them, here are some recent stories from Zeteo: